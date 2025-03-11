Letter: ‘Unsustainable drains’ on McHenry’s Ward 3

Wayne Jett and Roberta “Bobbi” Baehne share the same lack of character and fitness and neither deserve your vote on April 1.

My letter to the editor critical of Jett and Baehne written as a taxpaying McHenry citizen was printed in the Weekend Edition of the Northwest Herald for Feb. 15 and 16, 2025. Jett then chose to send an email to “undisclosed recipients” attacking my character. What kind of candidate personally attacks a taxpaying McHenry citizen?! Jett lacks the character and fitness to serve as mayor for four more years.

Baehne has also exhibited a lack of character and fitness to represent ALL Ward 1 residents. Baehne’s support for Shodeen’s massive rental apartments on Waukegan Road is found by doing a YouTube search for “7-15-24 Council Meeting City of McHenry, IL” starting at 3:49:55 to 3:53:25. Baehne’s pretentious attitude is on full display pushing for “housing” and apartments proposed by Shodeen without concern for the Riverwalk Townhome residents or the Riverside Senior Residence Community on Waukegan Road. Baehne berates the McHenry City Council for lacking “due diligence” also calling the council an embarrassment. She has no solution for 3,000 cars on Waukegan Road, and Jett recently endorsed Baehne! SURPRISE!!

The “Jett-Baehne Alliance” will support the third destructive Ward 1 “housing plan” causing unsustainable drains on city services and schools ultimately raising taxes thus decimating property values. The independent candidates are SEAQUIST, Ward 1; MCCLATCHEY, Ward 3; MOORE, Ward 5; and Chris Bassi for Mayor.

Tony Esposito

McHenry