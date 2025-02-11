Letter: Jett’s mayorship eight years of failure

No amount of Wayne Jett signs littering McHenry since November can detract from Jett’s eight years of failure as mayor. The downtown parking problem is unsolved and to mask that failure, Jett’s administration recently pushed a $58,000 expenditure to “investigate” the issue. Standing monuments of Jett’s failure are the vacant bank building on 120 and the abandoned city hall building on Green Street.

I believe Jett’s profits from his Rise Up Foundation should go to to establish a teen youth center, which they’re not. Jett turned the iconic downtown movie theatre into the Vixen bar that chokes off parking whenever a “special” event is held.

Twice Jett tried to coerce and even berate the City Council to green light massive apartment developments from Lynmark and recently Shodeen to be built on a dead-end Waukegan Road at the contaminated wastewater treatment plant. Both developer’s plans requested TIF funding and would have caused unsustainable drains on city services and schools while also causing massive traffic congestion from Bull Valley Road to 120, decimating local property values.

Jett publicly berated City Council members who oppose him so I suspect he’s now backing Baehne, Davis and Doherty for future “YES” votes!

Eight years of failure is enough! Jett has proven he is incapable of producing positive growth without stymying growth gains over the last 20 years. Vote for Chris Bassi for mayor, Mark Seaquist for Ward 1, Frank McClatchey for Ward 3 and Chris Moore for Ward 5.

Tony Esposito

McHenry