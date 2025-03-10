Letter: McClatchey ‘deserves your vote’

To Whom It May Concern:

Frank McClatchey was my alderman when I lived in McHenry’s Third Ward. Due to a move, he is no longer my alderman, but I still consider him to be. He listens to his constituents and does his best to inform people of what is going on in McHenry. I look forward to city of McHenry information that he puts on Facebook so I can stay informed on what activities and events are happening. Frank is truly interested in the people of McHenry and works hard for them. He deserves your vote ... He surely would have mine.

Sharon Nye

McHenry