Huntley’s Village Inn celebrates 45 years: ‘Really an honor’

An undated, throwback photo shows Main Street in Huntley. Village Inn recently celebrated 45 years of business with its current ownership. (Photo provided by the Huntley Area Public Library Local History Department)

Village Inn, the downtown Huntley diner that has become a local staple, rang in March celebrating 45 years.

In addition to a gathering place for the Huntley community, Village Inn is an active participant in village and chamber events.

“Village Inn has been a cornerstone of Huntley for a long time,” Huntley Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Nancy Binger said.

Village Inn is always willing to host chamber events and participate or support in other ways, such as donating gift cards, Binger said.

Venetia Kamberis, who runs the restaurant alongside her mother, Christina Kamberis, said her grandfather bought the establishment in 1980 from Bev Kubis. Kubis started the restaurant in 1967, according to the Village Inn menu. Bill Galanis ran the restaurant until his death in 2020, when Venetia Kamberis and her mother took over.

“It means a lot that we’ve been able [to stay open]” in Huntley for 45 years, Venetia said.

With the 45th anniversary falling on March 1, Venetia said the restaurant offered flyers for free appetizers and gave customers free cake and cupcakes to mark the occasion. Village Inn also offered people 45-cent cups of coffee.

In the future, Village Inn is looking forward with the growth of Huntley to welcome new customers, build more close relationships with customers and welcome new businesses to town.

It’s “really an honor” to be in business that long, Venetia said, adding that the restaurant plans to stay as long as possible.