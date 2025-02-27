Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: Cary-Grove co-op’s Kasparas Venslauskas

Cary-Grove’s Kasparas Venslauskas competes in the 200-yard individual medley during the Fox Valley Conference Invitational earlier this month at Woodstock North High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Name: Kasparas Venslauskas

School: Cary-Grove co-op

Sport: Swimming

Why he was selected: Venslauskas broke his own pool record in the 100-yard breaststroke at the Barrington Sectional with a time of 55.87 seconds and qualified for state in four events (two individual, two relays). The Crystal Lake Central senior also made it in the 200 individual medley and was a part of the Trojans' 200 medley and 200 free relays that advanced.

The IHSA Boys Swimming and Diving State Championships begin Friday at the FMC Natatorium in Westmont.

For his performance, Venslauskas was selected as the Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Richmond-Burton wrestler Emmett Nelson, Marian Central wrestler Jimmy Mastny and Prairie Ridge co-op gymnast Nora Terhaar and also were nominated.

Venslauskas answered a few questions from Northwest Herald sports editor Alex Kantecki.

What’s been the best part of your senior season so far?

Venslauskas: The best part of my senior year so far has been the Buffalo Grove Invite. At this invite a lot of the guys and relays were able to see how close they were to state cuts, which by the end of the meet we found out we had some great chances. This meet was a big confidence booster for the rest of the season and really pushed us to work toward our end goal. I’m sure state will be a very good time, too, so I am looking forward to spending my last state with a number of talented teammates.

What’s the hardest part of swimming?

Venslauskas: In my opinion, the hardest part of swimming is showing up to practices and training with a purpose. Many athletes show up, but not a lot of them train with a purpose in mind to get better every day. That can both be physically and mentally exhausting, which many athletes don’t want to go through.

Who is your favorite professional athlete?

Venslauskas: Even though I swim, I really like Michael Jordan’s mindset and what he stands for.

What is something you aren’t good at, but wish you could do well?

Venslauskas: I wish I could write in Lithuanian so that communication with my extended family would be a lot easier. I can read and speak to them, but times when I need to send messages to them are hard. I rely on my parents to help me, and I just wish I could be able to write good Lithuanian to my extended family.

Do you have any nicknames?

Venslauskas: Coach Scott (Lattyak) called me “sticky rice” for my first three years because he wanted me to stick with the faster athletes on the team, especially Drew Watson.

What would be your dream job?

Venslauskas: My dream job would be to run a real estate business, but that will only be achieved if I use my finance degree to accumulate enough money to get started.

What would be your dream vacation spot?

Venslauskas: My dream vacation spot would be Norway because of the crazy views and the beautiful nature. I also believe that they have a unique culture and cool towns I would like to experience.

What are your hobbies outside of swimming?

Venslauskas: In the summer, I really enjoy fishing with family and friends, traveling, golfing and pickleball. I really like being outdoors so I just enjoy anything when I’m outdoors. In the winter, I enjoy snowboarding, traveling and hanging out with friends.

What is something that scares you?

Venslauskas: Ironically, I’m not the biggest fan of water that I can’t see through or can’t touch the bottom.

What is one food you can’t stand to eat?

Venslauskas: I can’t stand olives because of the taste and the smell of them.