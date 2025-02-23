Cary-Grove co-op’s Kasparas Venslauskas chases records, qualifies for state in 4 events

Cary-Grove co-op’s Kasparas Venslauskas competes in the 200-yard individual medley on Saturday at the Barrington Sectional at Barrington High School. (Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com/Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com)

BARRINGTON – Crystal Lake Central’s Kasparas Venslauskas still keeps in touch with many of his former Cary-Grove co-op teammates.

Drew Watson, a freshman at Miami (Ohio), and Ben Castro, who Venslauskas will join next year at the University of Tampa (Division II), are just a couple of past standout Trojans’ swimmers he looks up to.

He’s especially close with Watson.

“We talk all the time. We’ve been best friends for I can’t even count the years,” said Venslauskas, a senior. “He’s swimming lights out, and I can’t wait to see where I go with that (swimming in college).”

Cary-Grove co-op's Kasparas Venslauskas, competes in the 200-yard medley relay on Saturday at the Barrington Sectional at Barrington High School. (Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com/Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com)

Venslauskas, who owns multiple program and school records, said there’s one he still really wants to get: Watson’s 200-yard individual medley record. There’s still work to be done to get there, but the Trojans' decorated swimmer is doing alright for himself.

At Saturday’s Barrington Sectional, Venslauskas led McHenry County-area swimmers with four state entries. He took first and set the pool record in the 100 breaststroke (55.87), was second in the 200 IM (1:54.29) and also advanced in the Trojans' 200 medley and 200 free relays.

The IHSA Boys Swimming and Diving State Championships begin next weekend at the FMC Natatorium in Westmont.

“My buddy Drew Watson holds the individual medley record at (1:50.07), so it’d be sweet to get that,” said Venslauskas, who placed 14th in the 100 breaststroke and 18th in the 200 IM at state a year ago. “I was only on a two-day rest for this meet.

“We’re looking pretty good for state, so I’m excited.”

C-G co-op’s Victor Praczkowski advanced to state for the first time in an individual event, taking fourth in the 50 free (21.70).

Venslauskas, Matthew Herron, Logan Kane and Praczkowski placed first in the 200 free relay with a program-record time of 1:26.39, while Ignas Venslauskas, Kasparas Venslauskas, Matthew Herron and Praczkowski took third in the 200 medley relay and qualified in 1:35.90.

Barrington 🏊‍♂️ Sectional: @AthleticsCG is 2 for 2 in relays. Kasparas Venslauskas, Matthew Herron, Logan Kane and Victor Praczkowski win the 200 free relay in 1:26.39 to advance to state. pic.twitter.com/oDd3lnGwOx — Alex Kantecki (@akantecki) February 22, 2025

Other state qualifiers included McHenry freshman Robbie Rosenbaum, who took first in the 100 free (46.24) and second in the 100 backstroke (50.38), and Jacobs co-op senior Luke Johnson, who placed fifth in the 200 IM (1:56.47) and fourth in the 100 backstroke (52.84).

Jacobs co-op freshman Christian Sakolari placed eighth in diving and advanced with a score of 357.40.

“Very happy,” Trojans coach Scott Lattyak said. “We got some crazy achievements in the 200 free relay, the fastest we’ve ever gone in program history, so that was a big shock and experience.”

Lattyak named Kasparas Venslauskas among the best swimmers in team history.

“I’ve always known that he was going to be the best in his event, specifically the breaststroke, since his sophomore year,” Lattyak said. “He just has that drive. He knows how to train, he’s always working hard, and he also got to train with all the legends we had before him.

“He got to swim with all of them, and now he’s been the best in his event. I can’t foresee anyone else getting close to his times.”

Rosenbaum, in his first high school season, is already making a name for himself. According to coach Sharon Lesniak, Rosenbaum is the first McHenry swimmer to advance to state since 2016 – when Kevin Braun and Trey Schopen both made it.

Barrington 🏊‍♂️ Sectional: @WE_R_WARRIORS1 freshman Robbie Rosenbaum wins the 100 free (46.24) and advances to state. pic.twitter.com/DyYse7FRQc — Alex Kantecki (@akantecki) February 22, 2025

Rosenbaum was named co-Most Valuable Swimmer and Newcomer of the Year at last week’s Fox Valley Conference Invite.

“It’s awesome. I was kind of nervous going into it, but I just remembered my training and everything, and I got it,” said Rosenbaum, who swims on Barrington Swim Club. “To be honest, I wasn’t expecting to get a time like that (in the 100 free), so I was really shocked when I looked up and saw that.

“I’ve always wanted to go to state and compete with the best.”

Johnson, a senior at Jacobs, came close to qualifying for state in previous years. He said his sister served as motivation. Rachel Johnson, a sophomore, has qualified her first two years.

“She’s an amazing swimmer, and I’m always envious of watching her on deck, like I want to get there. I want to get (to state),” Johnson said. “I’ve been working for it my whole life. That was my only goal in high school, and today was the day. I trained very hard and had great teammates around me.”

Praczkowski missed state last season as an individual, but did go with a relay.

“It really means a lot. I worked hard all season for this,” said Praczkowski, a senior at Crystal Lake South. “I missed (state) last year because I missed the wall on the turn, but I got it this year, so it all worked out. I’m just excited to get down there and swim with the best.”

Herron, a senior at Crystal Lake Central, will get to experience state for the first time.

“This is what I’ve been trying to do since I was a freshman on JV,” he said. “I’ve always wanted to be there, going on the state walk for the school.”