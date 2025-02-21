Huntley adds to historic season, captures 12th regional championship

ROCKFORD – Huntley‘s already historic season turned a little more special Thursday night following a convincing 56-25 victory against Rockford Auburn in the Class 4A Rockford Jefferson Regional championship.

The Red Raiders, who dropped their last two regional title games by a combined four points, left little doubt this time.

“It’s very special,” said junior guard Aubrina Adamik, who made three of Huntley’s 11 3-pointers and scored 10 points. “We all love each other very much and we all play together as one. It’s been a heck of a season. And we can’t wait to get to practice.

“We still have another whole level we can reach.”

This year’s Raiders (33-0) already own the program record for wins in a season. But they’re hoping to achieve a lot more after claiming their 12th regional championship and first since 2022, all under coach Steve Raethz.

“I think tonight’s game really encapsulated what our season is about,” said Raethz, who now owns a 479-288 record in 26-plus seasons at Huntley. “We have different players stepping up in different moments. It’s a true team effort and I’m just really proud of our players and what we’ve been able to accomplish.

“I know they’re really excited for the opportunity to come back and play on our home floor.”

Top-seeded Huntley moves on to face second-seeded Lake Zurich, a 44-28 winner over No. 5 Waukegan in the Lake Zurich Regional final, at 6 p.m. Tuesday, in the first of two sectional semifinals at Huntley. The Raiders last won a sectional title in 2016.

Class 4A Jefferson Regional: Huntley 33, Auburn 9, halftime. Raiders shot 8 of 11 in the second quarter with seven assists. Anna Campanelli with 12 points and four assists. Paul Strzelecki 10 points. pic.twitter.com/pB8xmYG0Eo — Alex Kantecki (@akantecki) February 21, 2025

Senior guard Anna Campanelli, a Division-I Kent State commit, led Huntley Thursday with 12 points, four assists, four steals and six rebounds. Senior forward Paula Strzelecki posted a double-double with 12 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two blocks, and Ava McFadden (three assists) and Lana Hobday both scored six points on two 3s. Avery Seuss chipped in five points.

Campanelli said she had a good feeling when she found out where the Raiders were headed to open the playoffs. She won a regional championship as a freshman while playing in the same gym at Jefferson.

“I really like this gym,” said Campanelli, who surpassed 1,000 career points earlier this season. “Definitely have a lot of good memories here. The last two years we’ve kind of gotten cheated out of regionals, so it feels good to come back here and win.

“I felt the energy we brought tonight, the energy from the bench, really helped us a lot.”

Last year’s regional final was especially heartbreaking for the Raiders, who fell to Guilford 33-32 after the Vikings were awarded two technical free throws, making both of them, in the game’s final moments.

Thursday’s result, however, was never in doubt.

Huntley broke a 5-5 tie halfway through the first quarter, holding Auburn scoreless for the final 4:35 of the quarter.

The Raiders took a 14-5 lead into the second quarter and led 33-9 at half. Huntley went 8 of 11 from the field in the second quarter with seven assists. Strzelecki had three of her team’s last four field goals in the first half – all assisted by Campanelli. The last one came right before the buzzer.

Huntley, with its signature tough defense all around, including from Seuss, Lana Hobday and Luca Garlin on point guard Destiny Robinson (eight points), held the Knights to single digits in three of four quarters. Auburn had 26 turnovers to Huntley’s 12.

“I thought we did a better job of being more disciplined in gaps and containing the ball,” Raethz said of his team’s defensive effort after a slow start in the first quarter. “Some of those early baskets to start the game, their point guard got right down the lane and scored at the rim.

“I thought our team played great half-court defense. We tightened up the passing lanes and did a much better job containing the basketball and getting pressure. All season long they’ve responded in big moments.”

Huntley keeps rolling along.

“We just want to keep going as far as we can because we really work well together and enjoy our time together,” Strzelecki said.

“All of the days we can get with each other are really important to us,” Campanelli said.