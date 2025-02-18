February 18, 2025
Here are the 2025 IHSA wrestling state qualifiers from McHenry County

By Michal Dwojak
Woodstock Marian’s Brayden Teunissen and Richmond Burton’s Adam Glauser wrestle at 120 pounds in the finals at the 1A Oregon Regional on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.

Marian Central's Brayden Teunissen and Richmond Burton’s Adam Glauser compete at the 120-pound championship at the Class 1A Oregon Sectional on Saturday. Both will represent their team at the IHSA individual state tournament starting Thursday. (Earleen Hinton)

The stages are set for both the boys and girls wrestling IHSA individual state tournaments. The boys will compete at Champaign’s State Farm Center this Thursday through Saturday, while the girls will travel to Bloomington’s Grossinger Motors Arena on Feb. 28-March 1.

Here is a list of McHenry County-area wrestlers who will compete in their respective state tournaments.

Boys state qualifiers

NameSchoolWeightClass
Landon JohnsonJohnsburg1381A
Duke MaysJohnsburg1751A
Chase VogelJohnsburg1131A
Breckin CampbellRichmond-Burton1901A
Adam GlauserRichmond-Burton1201A
Blake LivdahlRichmond-Burton1751A
Clayton MadulaRichmond-Burton1261A
Emmett NelsonRichmond-Burton1441A
Lelan Nelson Richmond-Burton1061A
Andrew AlvaradoMarian Central1381A
Dan FrenchMarian Central2151A
Austin HagevoldMarian Central1131A
Nick MarcheseMarian Central1261A
Jimmy MastnyMarian Central1901A
Camden SpiniolasMarian Central1061A
Brayden TeunissenMarian Central1201A
Vance WilliamsMarian Central1501A
Austin LeeBurlington Central1322A
Eduardo VencesBurlington Central1132A
Lucas BurtonCary-Grove2852A
Jackson MarlettCrystal Lake Central1132A
Tommy McNeilCrystal Lake Central2152A
Cayden ParksCrystal Lake Central1902A
Tommy TomaselloCrystal Lake Central1652A
Nathan RandleCrystal Lake South1322A
Jake LowitzkiPrairie Ridge1202A
Colin AbordoHuntley1133A
Radic DvorakHuntley1573A
Wyatt TheobaldHuntley2153A
Ryan HansonMcHenry1323A

Girls state qualifiers

NameSchoolWeight
Victoria MaciasBurlington Central115
Ryann MillerBurlington Central170
Mackenzie LessnerDundee-Crown155
Diamond RodriguezDundee-Crown105
Annalee AarsethCrystal Lake South110
Samantha DiehlHampshire190
Amelia Nidelea-PolaninHampshire115
Anneliese TaviraHampshire170
Natalie AguirreHuntley170
Aubrie RohrbacherHuntley130
Natalie CoronaMcHenry140
