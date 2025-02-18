Here are the 2025 IHSA wrestling state qualifiers from McHenry County

Marian Central's Brayden Teunissen and Richmond Burton’s Adam Glauser compete at the 120-pound championship at the Class 1A Oregon Sectional on Saturday. Both will represent their team at the IHSA individual state tournament starting Thursday. (Earleen Hinton)

The stages are set for both the boys and girls wrestling IHSA individual state tournaments. The boys will compete at Champaign’s State Farm Center this Thursday through Saturday, while the girls will travel to Bloomington’s Grossinger Motors Arena on Feb. 28-March 1.

Here is a list of McHenry County-area wrestlers who will compete in their respective state tournaments.

Boys state qualifiers

Name School Weight Class Landon Johnson Johnsburg 138 1A Duke Mays Johnsburg 175 1A Chase Vogel Johnsburg 113 1A Breckin Campbell Richmond-Burton 190 1A Adam Glauser Richmond-Burton 120 1A Blake Livdahl Richmond-Burton 175 1A Clayton Madula Richmond-Burton 126 1A Emmett Nelson Richmond-Burton 144 1A Lelan Nelson Richmond-Burton 106 1A Andrew Alvarado Marian Central 138 1A Dan French Marian Central 215 1A Austin Hagevold Marian Central 113 1A Nick Marchese Marian Central 126 1A Jimmy Mastny Marian Central 190 1A Camden Spiniolas Marian Central 106 1A Brayden Teunissen Marian Central 120 1A Vance Williams Marian Central 150 1A Austin Lee Burlington Central 132 2A Eduardo Vences Burlington Central 113 2A Lucas Burton Cary-Grove 285 2A Jackson Marlett Crystal Lake Central 113 2A Tommy McNeil Crystal Lake Central 215 2A Cayden Parks Crystal Lake Central 190 2A Tommy Tomasello Crystal Lake Central 165 2A Nathan Randle Crystal Lake South 132 2A Jake Lowitzki Prairie Ridge 120 2A Colin Abordo Huntley 113 3A Radic Dvorak Huntley 157 3A Wyatt Theobald Huntley 215 3A Ryan Hanson McHenry 132 3A

Girls state qualifiers