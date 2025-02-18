Here are the 2025 IHSA wrestling state qualifiers from McHenry County

The stages are set for both the boys and girls wrestling IHSA individual state tournaments. The boys will compete at Champaign’s State Farm Center this Thursday through Saturday, while the girls will travel to Bloomington’s Grossinger Motors Arena on Feb. 28-March 1.
Here is a list of McHenry County-area wrestlers who will compete in their respective state tournaments.
Boys state qualifiers
|Name
|School
|Weight
|Class
|Landon Johnson
|Johnsburg
|138
|1A
|Duke Mays
|Johnsburg
|175
|1A
|Chase Vogel
|Johnsburg
|113
|1A
|Breckin Campbell
|Richmond-Burton
|190
|1A
|Adam Glauser
|Richmond-Burton
|120
|1A
|Blake Livdahl
|Richmond-Burton
|175
|1A
|Clayton Madula
|Richmond-Burton
|126
|1A
|Emmett Nelson
|Richmond-Burton
|144
|1A
|Lelan Nelson
|Richmond-Burton
|106
|1A
|Andrew Alvarado
|Marian Central
|138
|1A
|Dan French
|Marian Central
|215
|1A
|Austin Hagevold
|Marian Central
|113
|1A
|Nick Marchese
|Marian Central
|126
|1A
|Jimmy Mastny
|Marian Central
|190
|1A
|Camden Spiniolas
|Marian Central
|106
|1A
|Brayden Teunissen
|Marian Central
|120
|1A
|Vance Williams
|Marian Central
|150
|1A
|Austin Lee
|Burlington Central
|132
|2A
|Eduardo Vences
|Burlington Central
|113
|2A
|Lucas Burton
|Cary-Grove
|285
|2A
|Jackson Marlett
|Crystal Lake Central
|113
|2A
|Tommy McNeil
|Crystal Lake Central
|215
|2A
|Cayden Parks
|Crystal Lake Central
|190
|2A
|Tommy Tomasello
|Crystal Lake Central
|165
|2A
|Nathan Randle
|Crystal Lake South
|132
|2A
|Jake Lowitzki
|Prairie Ridge
|120
|2A
|Colin Abordo
|Huntley
|113
|3A
|Radic Dvorak
|Huntley
|157
|3A
|Wyatt Theobald
|Huntley
|215
|3A
|Ryan Hanson
|McHenry
|132
|3A
Girls state qualifiers
|Name
|School
|Weight
|Victoria Macias
|Burlington Central
|115
|Ryann Miller
|Burlington Central
|170
|Mackenzie Lessner
|Dundee-Crown
|155
|Diamond Rodriguez
|Dundee-Crown
|105
|Annalee Aarseth
|Crystal Lake South
|110
|Samantha Diehl
|Hampshire
|190
|Amelia Nidelea-Polanin
|Hampshire
|115
|Anneliese Tavira
|Hampshire
|170
|Natalie Aguirre
|Huntley
|170
|Aubrie Rohrbacher
|Huntley
|130
|Natalie Corona
|McHenry
|140