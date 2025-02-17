McHenry County Board Chair Mike Buehler takes stock of county’s 2024 achievements

McHenry County Board Chair Mike Buehler, who just was reelected to a second term in November, recalled some of the largest stories and successes of the year in his State of the County address Thursday.

Among the achievements Buehler touted include the county’s Mental Health Board switching its funding scheme from property tax to sales tax last year. While the move took off $11 million from the county’s levy and offered some relief, the board added back a small levy increase to fund three new sheriff’s deputies. Taxes will still go down for the county share of the tax bill.

While it was touted as an achievement toward reducing property taxes and also provided a new funding stream for mental health services, the sales tax increase has yielded receipts that have lagged behind projections. Buehler said the mental health board was able to build up a “substantial reserve” during the overlap between the property tax ending and the sales tax kicking in, to help the agency until sales taxes catch up.

Buehler also noted the county’s contribution of $1 million to help keep the new Longmeadow Parkway toll-free. The county money came from the Advance McHenry County program, funded through the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

McHenry County Board McHenry County Board Chair Mike Buehler takes the oath of office from Chief Judge Michael Feetterer on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, at the McHenry County Administration Building in Woodstock. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Advance McHenry County also provided $800,000 toward the Taylor Place Apartments that broke ground in McHenry. Buehler touted the county’s workforce housing workgroup, which he formed in 2023. The group released a report last year indicating the county needs more workforce housing.

“McHenry County is the best place to live, work and raise a family, and we’re going to continue to work hard to ensure that our workforce has quality housing options right here, close to their jobs,” Buehler said.

The sheriff’s deputies were the first expansion of the office’s roster in two decades, Buehler said. He also spoke of the sheriff’s social work program, saying it was “really making a difference.” Buehler said 71% of active clients have had fewer police contacts a year after getting involved with a social worker.

Honey, the county court’s golden retriever service dog, also got a mention. Buehler said she provides emotional support to attorneys, court employees and the public, and the county joins a growing number of courts to introduce service dogs. Buehler said Honey is a “welcome addition” to the workforce, but more importantly, a “good dog.”

Buehler also looked ahead to what’s to come in 2025, including the widening of Route 47 in Woodstock and Randall Road in Lake in the Hills and Crystal Lake. Outside funding is picking up 80% of the Randall Road project’s $63 million price tag.

Crews prepare for ribbon cutting for the long awaited opening of Longmeadow Parkway over the Fox River Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024 in Algonquin. (Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com/Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com)

Transit was also on the agenda, and Buehler said the county has been working with local, regional and state officials to “ensure that McHenry and the collar counties get the quality mass transit service that we deserve.”

The Chicago-area transit agencies are facing a $730 million budget gap. McHenry County has been vocal against efforts to consolidate the transit boards, in part because they do not want to shoulder any CTA debt and also due to concerns about the dilution of suburban representation.

“Collaboration and fiscal prudence get results,” Buehler said.