Jacobs co-op swims to 1st place at Fox Valley Conference Invite: Saturday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Boys swimming

Fox Valley Conference Invite: At Woodstock, Jacobs co-op captured the five-team title with 314 points, defeating runner-up Cary-Grove co-op (284) by 30 points. Huntley (218) took third, McHenry (148) was fourth and Woodstock North co-op (71) was fifth.

Entering Saturday, Cary-Grove co-op had won the conference title in 16 of the past 17 seasons.

The Golden Eagles claimed the team title despite taking first in only one event. Luke Johnson, Diego Velasco, John Beasley and Justin Bernstein finished first in the 400 free relay in 3:23.58.

Cary-Grove's Matthew Herrom (foreground) and D300 Co-op's Gabe Niemi compete in the 100 butterfly during the Fox Valley Conference Invitational swim meet on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, at Woodstock North High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Cary-Grove co-op’s Ignas Venslauskas, Kasparas Venslauskas, Matthew Herron and Victor Praczkowski finished first in the 200 medley relay (1:40.08), while Kasparas Venslauskas, Herron, Logan Kane and Praczkowski placed first in the 200 free relay (1:29.29).

Also for the Trojans, Charlie Edwards took first in the 200 free (1:51.39) and 500 free (4:54.92), Kasparas Venslauskas took first in the 200 IM (1:56.43) and 100 breaststroke (59.64) and Herron was first in the 100 butterfly (56.49).

Huntley’s Nathan Ludtke was first in the 50 free (22.76).

McHenry’s Robbie Rosenbaum won the 100 free (48.39) and 100 backstroke (52.81).

Girls bowling

Hoffman Estates Sectional: At Poplar Creek Bowl in Hoffman Estates, Woodstock co-op’s Torin Deacon rolled a 1,126 six-game series to advance to the state meet next weekend at The Cherry Bowl in Rockford.

Deacon was the only local bowler to advance. Jacobs placed 12th as a team with a grand total of 4,265.

Oregon Sectional: At Plum Hollow Family Center in Dixon, Huntley finished ninth as a team with a grand total of 5,331, but did not advance anyone to state. Marengo took 12th with a 4,786.

Huntley’s Erica DeBello rolled a 1,171 series to lead local bowlers. Ashlyn Tenglin had a 1,072 series, Katie Scaletta had a 1,039 and Prianca Waters tallied a 992.

Marengo was led by Callie Waters with a 1,073 and Kayla Miller with a 1,042. Gabriella Magrini had a 963.

Girls basketball

Alden-Hebron 75, Hiawatha 45: At Hebron, Rileigh Gaddini surpassed 1,000 career points with a career-high 36 points in a Class 1A Hiawatha Regional first-round win. Gaddini, who also hauled in 24 rebounds in the victory, made 16 field goals (two 3s) and made both of her free throws.

Hayden Smith had 18 points for A-H (8-17), Olivia Klein chipped in nine points and two 3s and Teagan Vanderstappen scored eight points.

Marian Central 49, Rosary 31: At Woodstock, Juliette Huff scored 22 points and passed Vannessa Garrelts for the most points in a single season at Marian as the Hurricanes (17-15) beat the Royals in a Class 2A Aurora Central Catholic Regional opener.

Abbey Miner added 10 points and Adriana Wrzos had eight. Huff now has 550 points, which beat Garrelt’s previous record of 548 in 2018.

Marengo 58, Genoa-Kingston 45: At Marengo, the Indians (18-12) won their Class 2A Stillman Valley first-round game behind 23 points from sophomore forward Macy Noe. Gabby Gieseke added 13 points and three 3s and Maggie Hanson chipped in six points on two 3s.

Johnsburg 59, Richmond-Burton 13: At Johnsburg, Summer Toussaint scored 25 points to lead the Skyhawks past the Rockets in a Class 2A Aurora Central Catholic Regional first-round game.

Skye Toussaint added 12 points for Johnsburg (21-11).

Woodstock North 59, Harvard 36: At Harvard, the Thunder (7-19) knocked off the Hornets (15-16) in their Class 3A Crystal Lake South Regional first-round game.

Dundee-Crown 46, Wheeling 13: At Carpentersville, the Chargers (4-27) won their Class 4A Prospect Regional opener against the Wildcats.

Boys basketball

St. Patrick 59, McHenry 36: At Chicago, the Warriors (23-6) fell to the Shamrocks in their nonconference game. Dylan Hurckes led McHenry with 10 points. Caleb Jett and Marko Stojich each had nine.