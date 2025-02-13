Roads remain slick in McHenry County

A McHenry Township snow plow tends to Johnsburg Road on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, in Johnsburg as a winter storm starts to bring heavy snow to the McHenry County area. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Many roads in the McHenry County area remained hazardous Thursday morning after several inches of snow fell Wednesday and overnight.

Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts responded to a single-car rollover at about 6:30 a.m. Thursday in the 18100 block of Kishwaukee Valley Road, north of Marengo and west of Woodstock. The driver was apparently not seriously injured and refused medical attention beyond an evaluation at the scene, fire district public information officer Alex Vucha said.

“Slick roads continue to be a factor this morning, especially on rural and less-traveled routes,” the district said in a Facebook post. “As you begin your day, please drive with caution and adjust for the conditions!”

Bitter cold and windy conditions were expected to persist into the afternoon, with gusts subsiding and sun emerging but temperatures expected to fall into the single digits Thursday evening. Another system with the potential to bring more snow is forecast for later Friday and into Saturday, when temperatures are expected to moderate some, with highs in the lower 30s.