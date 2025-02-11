McHenry County-area school closures, early dismissals Wednesday due to snow forecast

A number of McHenry County school districts called off after school activities or let out early Wednesday as the county braced for a projected half a foot of snow.

McHenry District 156 announced Wednesday morning after-school activities would be canceled, including athletic competitions and practices. Activity buses were not going to run Wednesday because of the cancellations.

Woodstock District 200 also called off after-school scheduled events Wednesday.

The district was on a regular Wednesday early release. Students were expected to go home at their dismissal time; both schools let out before 2 p.m.

Crystal Lake-based School District 47 announced all of its schools will have an early release Wednesday ahead of the expected snow storm.

Among private schools, Marian Central Catholic High School in Woodstock, as well as Parkland Preparatory Academy in Lake in the Hills, announced they will close Wednesday but that classes will take place remotely.

The Special Education District McHenry County also announced it will be closed Wednesday.

The heaviest snowfall is expected to happen in the afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service. Parts of northern Illinois could see 6 or more inches of snow with a winter storm watch starting early Wednesday

District Superintendent Kathy Hinz released an announcement Tuesday afternoon that all District 47 after-school and evening activities are canceled for Wednesday except for “Extended Time,” which will run on the early release schedule.

District 47 and Marian Central were the first to announce schedule changes due to the weather.

In District 47, students in grades six through eight will be dismissed at 1 p.m., kindergarten through fifth will be end classes at 2 p.m. and pre-kindergarten afternoon classes are canceled.

“The decision was based on the projected weather forecast, including timing of the storm and rate of snowfall, which would negatively impact building and roadway conditions, and the ability to travel safely to and from school,” Hinz said in the announcement. “We want to give families as much time as possible to prepare, understanding that this may affect schedules. Thank you for your support as we work to keep everyone safe while minimizing disruptions to learning.”

Algonquin-based District 300 issued a “winter weather watch” Tuesday evening to alert families to the possibility of a cancellation, a switch to e-learning or a change in schedule, but the district remained open Wednesday.

However, the district said middle school activities would be canceled and high school activity sponsors would be sending out status update later in the day Wednesday.

Cary School District 26 canceled after school activities Wednesday due to the weather: “All evening activities and meetings for Wednesday, February 12, 2025, are canceled as a proactive measure due to the expected weather this afternoon and evening,” according to the district website.

Fox River Grove District 3 and McHenry District 15 also called off after school activities.

Wauconda District 118 originally called for an early release, but switched to an e-learning day Wednesday.

Harvard District 50 already had an early release planned for Wednesday.

The McHenry County courts are also closed Wednesday because of the Lincoln’s birthday holiday, though the courthouse building in Woodstock is due to be open.

The storm, which could significantly disrupt travel, is expected to affect Carroll, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, La Salle, Lee, McHenry, Ogle, Whiteside and Will counties, among others. Snowfall rates could rise to 1 inch per hour, especially during the Wednesday afternoon and evening commute, according to the National Weather Service.

For Woodstock, the weather service forecasted possible accumulation of three to five inches of snow in the daytime and another one to three inches of accumulation were possible Wednesday night, but snow would be mainly before 11 p.m.

In addition to snow, wind gusts of up to 25 mph are possible Wednesday evening.

The Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois State Police urged people to drive according to conditions, reduce speed, increase braking distance and space between themselves and other vehicles.

People should also check the forecast and tell someone about their route and schedule, fill up their tank or fully charge their vehicle and pack winter weather essentials, use extra caution in areas susceptible to icing and watch for black ice. Those involved in a crash should stay inside their car.

IDOT crews will be out but officials urged people to think about changing their travel plans.

“Our snow and ice crews will be out in force, but your patience will be key to ensuring the safety of everyone,” Acting Illinois Transportation Secretary Gia Biagi said in a blog post about the storm. “With all major weather events, your safest option always is to avoid nonessential travel and stay home. If you must drive, slow down and build plenty of extra time in your schedule. Please consider public transportation as well.”

Many major thoroughfares in McHenry County were mostly covered with snow by midday Wednesday according to gettingaroundillinois.com.