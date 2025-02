Girls basketball: IHSA postseason schedules for teams across McHenry County

Huntley rejoice after Luca Garlin hits a half-court shot to end the first quarter against Maine South in the Dundee-Crown Komaromy Holiday Classic in December 2024 in Carpentersville. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Here are the postseason assignments and schedules for girls basketball teams in the Northwest Herald area. First-round regional games tip off Saturday.

Class 1A

Hiawatha Regional

Saturday, Feb. 15

Game 1: No. 9 Alden-Hebron vs. No. 10 Hiawatha, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 18

Game 2: No. 1 Pecatonica vs. Winner Game 1, 6 p.m.

Game 3: No. 4 Lena-Winslow vs. No. 8 OLSHA, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 21

Game 4: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Stillman Valley Regional

Saturday, Feb. 15

Game 1: No. 6 Marengo vs. No. 9 Genoa-Kingston, 2 p.m.

Game 2: No. 5 Winnebago vs. No. 10 North Boone, TBA

Monday, Feb. 17

Game 3: No. 1 Stillman Valley vs. Winner Game 1, 6 p.m.

Game 4: No. 4 Rockford Christian vs. Winner Game 2, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 20

Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7 p.m.

Aurora Central Catholic Regional

Saturday, Feb. 15

Game 1: No. 8 Johnsburg vs. No. 11 Richmond-Burton, 1 p.m.

Game 2: No. 7 Marian Central vs. No. 12 Rosary, 3 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 17

Game 3: No. 2 Byron vs. Winner Game 1, 6 p.m.

Game 4: No. 3 Aurora Central Catholic vs. Winner Game 2, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 21

Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Burlington Central Regional

Tuesday, Feb. 18

Game 1: No. 2 Crystal Lake Central vs. No. 9 IMSA, 6 p.m.

Game 2: No. 3 Prairie Ridge vs. No. 6 Burlington Central, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 20

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 6:30 p.m.

Crystal Lake South Regional

Saturday, Feb. 15

Game 1: No. 7 Harvard vs. No. 8 Woodstock North, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 18

Game 2: No. 1 Kaneland vs. Winner Game 1, 6 p.m.

Game 3: No. 4 Crystal Lake South vs. No. 5 Woodstock, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 21

Game 4: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 6 p.m.

Cary-Grove Regional

Saturday, Feb. 15

Game 1: No. 15 Grayslake North vs. No. 18 North Chicago, 1 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 17

Game 2: No. 2 Cary-Grove vs. Winner Game 1, 6 p.m.

Game 3: No. 7 Lake Forest vs. No. 10 Wheaton Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 20

Game 4: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Hononegah Regional

Monday, Feb. 17

Game 1: No. 2 Guilford vs. No. 8 McHenry, 6 p.m.

Game 2: No. 3 Hononegah vs. No. 5 Harlem, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 20

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 6:30 p.m.

Rockford Jefferson Regional

Saturday, Feb. 15

Game 1: No. 7 Rockford Jefferson vs. No. 9 Rockford East, TBA

Monday, Feb. 17

Game 2: No. 1 Huntley vs. Winner Game 1, 6 p.m.

Game 3: No. 4 Rockford Auburn vs. No. 6 Jacobs, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 20

Game 4: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 6 p.m.

Prospect Regional

Saturday, Feb. 15

Game 1: No. 15 Dundee-Crown vs. No. 18 Wheeling, 1 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 17

Game 2: No. 2 Prospect vs. Winner Game 1, 6 p.m.

Game 3: No. 7 Palatine vs. No. 10 Hampshire, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 20

Game 4: Winner Game 2 vs. Winners Game 3, 6 p.m.