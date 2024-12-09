No injuries reported after truck rolls over, spills logs on road near Woodstock

No injuries were reported after a truck rolled over Sunday near Woodstock, spilling logs on the road. (Photo provided by Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

No one was injured after a truck tipped over and spilled logs Sunday near Woodstock.

Alex Vucha, public information officer for the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District, said the fire department and McHenry County Sheriff’s Office were called at 11:08 a.m. Sunday to the scene near the Charles and Nelson roads intersection near Woodstock.

When they arrived, firefighters found the truck had rolled over and was blocking both lanes of traffic just east of the intersection. The driver, who was the only person in the truck, had gotten out of the truck and didn’t report any injuries.

The truck was carrying small logs, Vucha said, that were scattered across the roadway and into the ditch nearby.

Firefighters helped remove the logs and debris, and the road was closed for more than an hour.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash, Vucha said.