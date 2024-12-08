Crystal Lake man, 70, accused of sharing ‘lewd’ messages with ‘child,’ possessing images of child sex assault

A 70-year-old Crystal Lake man who prosecutors said exchanged sexually explicit messages with a person he believed to be an 11-year-old child in Iowa was detained Friday in the McHenry County jail.

Kyle Keith, of the 700 block of Ceresia Drive, is charged with possessing images of children younger than 13 being sexually abused and grooming, Judge Carl Metz said during Keith’s initial court appearance.

In asking that Keith be detained while he awaits trial, Assistant State’s Attorney Julio Cantre asserted that Keith is “a threat to children everywhere.”

Cantre described the disturbing video files Keith is accused of possessing and sharing from an account on the video livestreaming platform Kick. The prosecutor said the videos involved a 2-year-old child and a child younger than 13 being sexually assaulted. Cantre said possessing and sharing the images of children being sexually abused is “not a victimless crime.”

The investigation began after a cyber tip was reported to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Investigators found images that Keith allegedly sent of himself, as well as “deeply disturbing” and “sexually lewd” messages to someone he believed to be an 11-year-old girl from Iowa named Claire, Cantre said.

The prosecutor said investigators also found messages in which Keith talked about “plans to get a child for his own sexual satisfaction.” In one of the alleged messages, Keith told “Claire” he wanted to bring her to live with him when she turns 13 and that he wanted to have a baby with her, and he asked if she would be scared not being in a hospital when she delivers a baby, Cantre said.

The prosecutor also told the court that in 2005, Keith was convicted of possessing images of children being sexually abused.

“Twenty years later, he is still engaged in consuming this material. It has been going on for decades ... and now he is actually seeking out more victims,” Cantre said.

Assistant Public Defender David Giesinger argued for Keith’s release, saying that Keith is not a flight risk, is married, has two adult children and five grandchildren and medical issues. Giesinger also said the person Keith was talking to was on a “fantasy” website for people who are 18 and older.

It is “sheer absurdity” to believe an 11-year-old was saying the types of things allegedly found in the messages, Giesinger said. Additionally, there is no evidence that Keith was going to act out on anything that was said.

“It was fantasy,” Geisinger said. “He was under the belief this was an adult. No actual person came forward as the 11-year-old.”

Cantre countered that Keith “clearly said he had plans to visit [the 11-year-old] in August with detailed back-and-forth [messages]. He was serious.”

In ordering that Keith be detained, Metz said the messages with “Claire” were “absolutely disgusting,” “despicable” and “clearly didn’t come from an 11-year-old.”

The images of children being sexually abused were linked directly to Keith’s computer, the judge said. Metz also referred to Keith’s 2005 conviction for possessing images of children being sexually assaulted. Metz said nine more serious counts were dismissed as part of a plea deal in that case. Keith went through “intense probation,” served jail time and, “clearly, that didn’t quell his desire for this,” the judge said.

Keith is due in court Tuesday.