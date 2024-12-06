Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: Huntley’s Anna Campanelli

Huntley’s Anna Campanelli moves under the hoop against Boylan earlier this month at Dundee-Crown High School in Carpentersville. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Name: Anna Campanelli

School: Huntley

Sport: Basketball

Why she was selected: Campanelli, a senior guard, helped lead the Red Raiders to the Dundee-Crown Thanksgiving Tournament title with a 4-0 record. In the second game of the tournament, the Division I Kent State commit poured in a career-high 32 points in a win against Boylan.

On Tuesday, Campanelli and the Raiders opened Fox Valley Conference play with a 50-38 win against Cary-Grove. Huntley has won three straight conference titles and is 53-2 in FVC play since the start of 2021-22.

For her performance, Campanelli was chosen as the Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Campanelli answered questions from Northwest Herald sports editor Alex Kantecki about her team’s fast start and more.

Huntley High School guard Anna Campanelli and Cary-Grove High School forward Alivia Nielsen go for a loose ball during a game at Huntley High School on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (Dominic Di Palermo for Shaw Local)

What do you think has enabled your team to get off to such a strong start?

Campanelli: I think our practices have been super competitive and we bring a lot of energy to practice, which helps us makes each other better.

What NBA/WNBA throwback jersey would you most like to have?

Campanelli: Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant because they were such great role models for the game and could teach people a lot of think physically and mentally about the game of basketball.

Are there any players you like to pattern your game after?

Campanelli: I think [USC standout] Juju Watkins has a lot you can learn from. The way she moves and how she plays with such a patience pace throughout the game is something I really like about her.

If you played softball, what would be your walk-up song?

Campanelli: “I Got 5 On It.”

What are three of your favorite movies?

Campanelli: “Grown Ups, “Anyone But You” and “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.”

What sport that you don’t play would you be good at?

Campanelli: Volleyball. I think it has some of the same techniques as basketball – the jumping and versatile movements are similar with how basketball is played.

What scares you?

Campanelli: Losing loved ones and snakes.

Is there any significance to wearing No. 11?

Campanelli: Not really, I picked the number my freshman year and have stuck with it through high school and plan to have the same number in college.

What is something most people wouldn’t know about you?

Campanelli: I have to drink a Starbucks Refresher before every game.

