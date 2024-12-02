December 02, 2024
McHenry County Historical Society to host Christmas Cafe and Holiday Open House

By Kevin Newberry
Jolie Diepenhorst who is new director at the McHenry County Historical Society and Museum, inside museum on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in Union.

Jolie Diepenhorst, who is new director at the McHenry County Historical Society and Museum in Union, poses amid museum displays on Friday, Nov. 22. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

The McHenry County Historical Society and Museum will celebrate the season with Warming Up to History from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the museum, 6422 N. Main Street in Union.

Visitors will enjoy free admission to the museum, a Christmas exhibit of themed Christmas trees, vintage WWI and II Christmas posters on display and coffee cocoa and tasty treats in the Christmas Cafe.

Kids can drop off a letter to Santa at the Santa Express Mail post office and parents can purchase handmade ornaments created by the museum’s education committee.

