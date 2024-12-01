Woodstock proposes property tax levy increase

The city of Woodstock appears poised for a tax levy increase under the proposal that’s up for a vote Tuesday.

Woodstock officials propose taking the 3.4% maximum increase this year in addition to capturing new growth, according to city documents. Woodstock became a home rule municipality in 2026 and technically is not subject to the property tax limitation law.

However, according to city documents, Woodstock’s home rule policy approved at the time requires the city not to approve a tax increase greater than what’s allowed under PTELL unless the City Council declares an “emergency financial condition.”

Because the council hasn’t declared one, the city can take only the maximum under PTELL, according to city documents.

In a memo to City Manager Roscoe Stelford, Deputy City Manager Paul Christensen estimated the new growth would be about $28,500 and the increase would be about $334,700.

“This additional funding is intended to address unavoidable increases to fund the Police Pension Fund along with other inflationary increases in other governmental funds,” Christensen wrote.

A homeowner with property worth $200,000 in 2023 paid about $945 in city taxes this fiscal year. A homeowner whose property is worth $200,000 is expected to pay about $1,054 next fiscal year.

The total levy is proposed to be $12.15 million, but officials said the figure without debt service was $10.18 million. Woodstock is including an additional $500,000 of new growth in those calculations, which is meant to cover any unforeseen new growth, but some of the levy might need to get abated if the growth doesn’t materialize, according to city documents.

The city previously approved a tax levy estimate in November, but the levy approval vote is scheduled for the council meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 121 W. Calhoun Street.