Richmond-Burton girls basketball wins South Beloit Tournament: Saturday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Girls basketball

Richmond-Burton wins South Beloit Thanksgiving Tournament: At South Beloit, the Rockets finished 3-0 to win the tournament championship. R-B beat Hiawatha 45-15, Ashton-Franklin Central 33-20 and Monroe 37-25 in the championship.

Meadow Rosendahl won Tournament MVP and scored 12 points in the championship win over Monroe. Morgan Splitt added eight points. Rosendahl scored 18 points against Hiawatha.

Girls bowling

Schaumburg Invite: At Poplar Creek Bowl in Hoffman Estates, Erica DeBello rolled a match-leading 941 series over five games as Huntley placed third out of 18 teams with a 3,996 series. Joliet West won with 4,417 and Lincoln-Way West (4,164) was third.

DeBello beat Fremd’s Lanie VerSteegh (937) for the top series. Pria Waters (862) was 12th for Huntley. Katie Scaletta (804) was 20th.

Boys basketball

Marian Central goes 2-0 at Oregon Tournament: At Oregon, Finn Pinvicka had a huge day as Marian Central defeated Marengo 60-57 and Milledgeville 64-54 at the Oregon Thanksgiving Tournament.

Pivnicka scored 24 against Marengo and 31 against Milledgeville. Logan Brandt had 17 points in both games.

Marengo lost to Morrison 61-33 in its second game. Derek Bibbings had eight points in the loss.

Richmond-Burton 64, Stillman Valley 38: At Richmond, Christian Irslinger had 22 points and four 3-pointers to lead the Rockets to a nonconference win. Luke Robinson scored 14 points and Gavin Radmer added eight points.

Glenbrook South 50, Huntley 28: At the Palatine Ed Molitor Thanksgiving Classic, the Red Raiders fell to 0-4 with a loss to the Titans. Logan Darragh had 11 points and four rebounds to lead Huntley.