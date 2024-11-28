Common Ground networking event, workshop in Crystal Lake for those interested in sustainable farming

Farmers and farmland owners interested in local sustainable agriculture will have the opportunity to network at the upcoming Common Ground Gathering from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, at Duke’s Alehouse and Kitchen in Crystal Lake. (Photo provided by The Land Conservancy of McHenry County)

Farmers and farmland owners interested in local sustainable agriculture will have the opportunity to network at the upcoming Common Ground gathering from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Duke’s Alehouse and Kitchen in Crystal Lake.

The Common Ground Gathering is a casual social event that allows farmers and landowners to learn from and connect with one another. It is designed for those looking for land to start or expand their farm business, looking for a farmer to purchase, steward or lease their land, or learning more about land access.

Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Registration is $10 per person. Potential participants can learn more about Common Ground’s sustainable agriculture networking event and register at illinoisfarmlink.org/cgnorthernillinois, or call Jeanne Janson at 217-840-2128 ext. 751.

This year also includes a pre-event workshop for land seekers. Illinois FarmLink and the Center for Agrarian Learning will hold a morning workshop from 11 am. to 1 p.m. on the basics of finding and securing a land arrangement.