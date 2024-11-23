Girls tennis: The 2024 Northwest Herald All-Area Team

Marian Central’s Kaitlyn Remke returns the ball during the first day of this season's 1A state tournament at Hersey High School in Arlington Heights. Remke earned first honors for her senior season. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

FIRST TEAM

Singles

Kaitlyn Remke, Marian Central (Photo provided by Marian Central)

Kaitlyn Remke, sr., Marian Central

Remke became the first Hurricane to be named Northwest Herald Girls Tennis Player of the Year after she helped Marian finish fifth as a team at the Class 1A state tournament. She won Chicagoland Christian Conference and sectional championships and qualified for the 1A state tournament for the third time. Remke went 3-2 at state, earned second-team all-state honors, finished her season at 21-9 and earned Northwest Herald All-Area first-team honors for a second straight season.

Ella Doughty, Huntley

Ella Doughty, jr., Huntley

After being named to the All-Area first team as a sophomore, Doughty came back and took her game to another level this season for the Red Raiders. She went undefeated in Fox Valley Conference play and won the No. 1 FVC singles championship. Doughty joined Kate Burkey for the postseason, and the doubles pairing finished second at the Class 2A Huntley Sectional and went 2-2 at the 2A state tournament. She finished the year 32-10 overall and helped the Red Raiders win another FVC title.

Isabella Kowalak, Hampshire

Isabella Kowalak, jr., Hampshire

Kowalak took a major step this season and competed well in major tournaments to earn her inaugural All-Area first-team honor. She took third in the No. 1 FVC singles tournament and third at the Class 2A Harlem Sectional in order to reach the 2A state tournament for the first time in her career. Kowalak became the first Whip-Purs state qualifier since 2015, where she went 1-2, and finished her season at 18-9.

Doubles

Kate Burkey (left) and Carlie Weishaar (right), Huntley

Kate Burkey, sr., Carlie Weishaar, sr., Huntley

The Red Raiders’ top doubles pairing returned to the first team after another strong season. The duo went undefeated in FVC play, won the No. 1 doubles FVC tournament crown and earned a 24-1 record. Burkey paired up with Doughty for the postseason, where the two went on to reach the state tournament. This is Burkey’s third time earning All-Area first-team honors, while Weishaar is back for a second time.

Julia Lukey (left) and Jenna Remke, Marian Central

Jenna Remke, jr., Julia Lukey, fr., Marian Central

Remke built upon a strong season last year and joined with Lukey to go on an impressive run in the postseason. The duo went 4-2 at the 1A state tournament to reach the quarterfinals and earn first-team All-State honors. They finished the season 24-7 and won CCC and sectional championships. Remke earned All-Area first-team honors for a second straight season.

Ari Patel (left) and Julie Klockner (right), Huntley

Ari Patel, sr., Julie Klockner, jr., Huntley

The Red Raiders’ No. 2 doubles pairing came back after earning All-Area second-team honors last year and used that experience to reach the 2A state tournament. The duo went 1-2 at state after placing fourth at their sectional and going undefeated in FVC No. 2 doubles play. They finished the season at 30-7 and also won the No. 2 doubles FVC championship.

Alexis Mailey (left) and Maggie O'Connell (right), Crystal Lake Central

Alexis Mailey, sr., Maggie O’Connell, sr., Crystal Lake Central

Mailey and O’Connell took the baton from Central’s former No. 1 doubles pairing of Katie Hamill and Kaitlin Coffey and found plenty of success this season. They gave Burkey and Weishaar a hard time in the No. 1 doubles FVC championship, falling 5-7, 6-2, 6-3, to take second. The duo lost in the second round of the 2A Huntley Sectional and finished the year at 20-7.

SECOND TEAM

Singles

Jordan Cheng, fr., Marian Central

Anna Mertel, fr., Prairie Ridge

Gia Patel, so., Huntley

Doubles

Abbey Miner, sr./Sophia Preussner, sr., Marian Central

Aubrey Lonergan, sr./Katie Groos, sr., Cary-Grove

Sasha Bozovic, jr./McKenna Fernstrom, so., Dundee-Crown

Teya Nieman, sr./Vanessa Smith, sr., Woodstock North

HONORABLE MENTION

Rachelle Appelhans, so., Crystal Lake South

Eva Becirovic, sr., Cary-Grove

Alexis Castaneda, sr., Marengo

Madison Corpolongo, sr.; Audrey Wise, sr., Crystal Lake Central

Malaina Kurth, jr., Cary-Grove

Ellie Mjaanes, sr.; Megan Ptaszek, jr., Cary-Grove

Shea Nagle, sr.; Vinuthna Depala, sr., Huntley

Trinity Nguyen, sr., Huntley

Anna Starr, jr.; Olivia Craigen, so., Crystal Lake Central

Elle Stawarz, jr., Cary-Grove

Sara Wills, sr.; Giuli Farraj, jr., Huntley