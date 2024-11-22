2024 Northwest Herald Boys Golfer of the Year: Burlington Central’s Tyler Samaan

Burlington Central’s Tyler Samaan tees off on the third hole during the Mark Rolfing Cup in September 2024 at the Kishwaukee Country Club in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

Burlington Central junior Tyler Samaan’s ascension to becoming one of the area’s best golfers is stunning.

Samaan only started playing with his buddies the summer going into his freshman year. The self-taught golfer with a steady and confident swing continues to grow his game by the day, which has not only benefited him but his high school teammates, as well.

Samaan captured the Fox Valley Conference individual championship with a 4-under-par 68 as the Rockets also won the team title for the first time, and continued to fire low scores in the postseason.

He helped Central get to state for the second straight season where the Rockets placed third in Class 2A for the program’s best finish ever.

Individually, Samaan tied for 11th with a two-day score of 80-70-150. He also placed runner-up at regionals with a 73 and fifth at sectionals with a 75 – where his team again made history with its first ever sectional crown, beating Ottawa on a fifth-score tiebreaker.

For his breakthrough season, Samaan was voted the 2024 Northwest Herald Boys Golfer of the Year by the sports staff with input from area coaches. Only Rockets graduates Matt Weber (second in 2013, eighth in 2010) and Sam Schmalz (10th in 2008) have had better individual state finishes at the school.

Samaan recently spoke with sports editor Alex Kantecki about the team’s best season ever, getting his start in golf, his favorite movies and more.

Burlington Central’s Tyler Samaan lines up a putt on the No. 10 green during the Fox Valley Conference Tournament in September 2024 at RedTail Golf Club in Lakewood. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver)

What was the best part about state?

Samaan: Just having the opportunity to be there and compete with a lot of good players who have the same mindset and goals as you. We jumped three spots [in the team standings] on Day 2. We knew our first day wasn’t the best, so we sat down, looked at the course and didn’t make the same mistakes we did Day 1.

How important was it to get back to state as a team after going in 2023?

Samaan: It felt great. Our team was really good [in 2023] and got away with getting to state on our fifth score. This year, we knew we had a chance to win it all. It didn’t go our way, but the fact that we were able to make it to state in back-to-back years meant a lot.

How did you get your start in golf?

Samaan: I started three years ago going into freshman year. My dad has always been a golfer, so I just tried it out. I was a baseball player for a while, and I picked it up pretty quickly. I’ve always hit the ball with my friends at Topgolf. I really started to get into it and I enjoyed it a lot.

What did you like about it initially?

Samaan: Just how chill it is. I like that it’s more individual and it’s pretty laid back.

Do you get lessons now?

Samaan: I’m now training with TPS Golf Academy in Downers Grove. We’re getting into the offseason and just making sure the swing is right.

What’s your best individual score?

Samaan: My best round is a 65, and best tournament score is a 67.

Burlington Central’s Tyler Samaan tees off on hole No. 17 in the Cary-Grove Invite in September 2024 at Foxford Hills in Cary. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

What is your favorite memory from this past year?

Samaan: Probably the sleepovers that we had before regionals and sectionals. Those were fun. We just hit on the simulator, went in the pool and the hot tub. At state we went mini-golfing a lot. We went out to dinner at this steak restaurant that was great and hung out at the hotel. Our coach was playing the guitar. It was a great time.

What is your favorite piece of sports equipment?

Samaan: It’s got to be the FootJoy shoes or the Pro V1Xs, my favorite ball.

What’s the most memorable shot you ever had?

Samaan: No. 17 at Bonnie Dundee. I made an eagle. I holed out from 110 yards on camera. That was pretty sick.

Who is your favorite professional golfer?

Samaan: Rory McIlroy because he’s a big inspiration to me. I just love the way he plays.

What did it mean to you to win the FVC title as an individual?

Samaan: It meant a lot. There’s a lot of good competition in our conference and I knew if I stuck to my game plan and played patient, I could win it. A few hours before I had a bogey-free round, so that helped put me at ease. My putter was hot and I hit a lot of greens.

What is your favorite fast food?

Samaan: Culver’s. I love their ButterBurgers.

If you could live anywhere in the world, where would it be?

Samaan: Bahamas.

What golf course is at the top of your bucket list?

Samaan: St. Andrews, Pebble Beach and Bandon Dunes.

What is the best piece of coaching advice you’ve ever received?

Samaan: If you’re having a bad day, just go back to the easy stuff and go from there. Go slow. If you try and rush everything, it won’t work out.

If you could change one thing about golf, what would it be?

Samaan: Gimmes.

What three movies could you watch over and over again?

Samaan: “Happy Gilmore,” “Real Steel” and “The Elf on the Shelf.”

Which teammate inspires you the most?

Samaan: Probably [senior] Cam Sarallo or [sophomore] Tommy Wyse. With Cam, he’s got such a great attitude. He’s always smiling no matter what happens. Tommy, he laughs a lot and just has a great time, as well.

What is your biggest pet peeve?

Samaan: When people talk on your backswing or when people putt with the flag in.

What will you remember most about this season?

Samaan: Definitely our time at state and the five seniors who are leaving. It’s been so fun with those guys these past two years.

What areas do you want to focus on improving for next year?

Samaan: Definitely going to work out a lot this winter, try to hit the ball and get it out there farther. Going to work on my ball striking a bunch, I can use some help with that, and always can get better at putting.