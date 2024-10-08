Burlington Central edges Ottawa for title at Class 2A Kaneland Sectional

Tyler Samaan of Central tees off at the IHSA Class 2A Kaneland boys golf sectional Monday, Oct. 7, 2024 at at Hughes Creek in Elburn. (Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com/Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com)

ELBURN - The 13th hole at Hughes Creek Golf Course was far from unlucky Monday for Ottawa sophomore Bryer Harris.

Just the opposite, actually.

Harris eagled the 439-yard, par-4 13th at the Class 2A Kaneland Sectional, and it propelled him to a third-place individual finish.

More importantly, it led his team to a tie for first.

Harris carded a 2-over 74 as the Pirates deadlocked with Burlington Central for the top spot. Both schools shot 311 with Rockford Boylan third at 317. The Rockets posted the better fifth score.

At first though, on the 13th, Harris thought that the hole — after he hit his drive — might be catastrophic for his score.

“I actually hit my drive a little bit right,” he said, “and we couldn’t find the ball for a second. At that point we were thinking we had lost a ball, but we found it.

“It was 92 yards to the hole (from the rough). I hit it, it looked good, it took one hop in front of the hole and dunk, it went in.

“I was like, ‘holy cow, there’s no way that went in’. It was an unreal feeling.”

Tyler Samaan shot 75 (fifth-place medal) to lead Burlington Central, while teammate Matthew Zierk finished at 77, good for eighth.

Ben Chesney of the Rockets, a senior, pitched in with a 79. He birdied three of his final five holes.

Down the stretch, he was more focused on the Rockets advancement as a squad rather than individual honors.

“I just thought mentally, I had to do what was best for my team,” Chesney said. “Just pull it together.

“On the 18th (a birdie), I put my second shot on the green, and left an eagle putt six inches short.”

Chesney, one of three seniors on the Burlington Central starting roster, plans to go to either Murray State or the University of Pikeville after graduation, both schools in Kentucky.

He plans to study business, hopefully play on the golf team, and also join the bass fishing team.

“Just want to go south,” he said of his choice to attend college in Kentucky. “Warmer weather.”

Camden Sarallo counted the fourth score for Burlington Central at 80.

Sophomore Brady Cross of Lakes tied Harris for third place with a 74. His round included five birdies on the 6,506-yard course.

Harris added that he, like most of the competitors, enjoyed playing on the difficult Elburn layout.

“Challenging,” said the sophomore. “Not too many straight forward holes, lots of bumps and hills. It’s a tough test of golf.”

Henry Samulak of Lakes tied for eighth at 77, while senior Payton Harlow from Prairie Ridge placed 13th with a 78.

Harlow had four birdies in his final six holes, including what he called a “lucky chip” on the 17th where it hit the stick and went in.

Coming down to the final hole, the 18th (a final birdie for the senior), he said he was nervous but knew what he had to do.

“I had to birdie to have a chance. Then when I hit my approach shot (a 245-yard hybrid to the green), I knew I was fine.”

Burlington Central, Ottawa and Boylan will move on as teams to the state tournament at Weibring Golf Club in Normal on Oct. 18-19.

Cross, Samulak and Harlow, as well as Ben Oros of Dixon (77), Mason Hubbard of Sterling (77), Gavin Sedevie of Sycamore (79) and Josh Braus of Carmel (79), move on as individuals.

For Ottawa, Chandler Creedon (76, sixth individually), Colt Bryson (78), and Seth Cooper (83) paced the Pirates.

“Our team has played well this year,” said Harris. “We have a great group of guys who root each other on and work well together.”

Cole Beto from Rockford Boylan was the medalist with a 3-under 69.

