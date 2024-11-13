Man killed, 5 injured in Woodstock apartment fire that displaced 30+ residents

A fire Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, in the 700 block of St. John’s Road in Woodstock left one man dead, three in the hospital and more than 30 residents displaced, Woodstock Fire/Rescue District officials said. (Photo provided by Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

A fire Tuesday night in Woodstock left one man dead, three in the hospital and more than 30 residents displaced, a Woodstock fire spokesman said.

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District responded at 10:13 p.m. Tuesday to a reported structure fire in the 700 block of St. John’s Road in Woodstock, receiving multiple 911 calls reporting heavy fire conditions and potentially trapped occupants while en route, according to a news release.

Firefighters arrived within five minutes to find heavy fire coming from the two-story apartment complex, having spread rapidly to the attic and traveling the length of the building, spokesman Alex Vucha said in the release.

Fire crews “initiated an aggressive interior and exterior attack on the fire,” and used two tower ladders to extinguish the fire from above, Vucha said. Additional aid was requested through the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS), which ultimately going to the 5th Alarm with more than 20 area fire departments, the Woodstock Police Department and dispatchers assisting.

“Their efforts were instrumental in managing the response and ensuring safety throughout the incident,” Vucha said in the release.

The fire was declared under control around midnight, but crews remained on the scene throughout the night to address hotspots and ensure the area is safe.

One resident, an adult male, sustained “critical, life-threatening injuries,” Vucha said. While initially scheduled to be airlifted, he was ultimately taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he died.

One woman and baby were also evaluated on scene for smoke inhalation, and three people were taken to the hospital. No firefighter injuries were reported, Vucha said.

Of the 24 units in the building, 12 sustained significant damage, displacing over 30 people. The American Red Cross is assisting affected individuals with temporary relocation and essential living needs.

In response to the fire, a temporary relocation center has been established at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 401 St. Johns Road, Woodstock to assist displaced residents. Residents in need of support are encouraged to visit the center for assistance and resources.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District, Woodstock Police Department, and Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal.