Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: Richmond-Burton senior Alexia Spatz

Richmond-Burton’s Alexia Spatz runs to a second-place finish at the McHenry County Invite in August 2024 at McHenry Township Park in Johnsburg. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver)

Name: Alexia Spatz

School: Richmond-Burton

Sport: Cross country

Why she was selected: Spatz finished sixth at the Class 1A Lisle Sectional on Nov. 2 to advance to the state meet. On Saturday, the Rockets senior just missed out on a top-25 finish and medal, placing 30th in her final high school race with a time of 18:10.10.

For her performance, Spatz was chosen as the Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Spatz answered questions from Northwest Herald sports editor Alex Kantecki about the state experience, and more.

Richmond-Burton's Alexia Spatz competes in the Class 1A State Cross Country Championships on Saturday at Detweiller Park in Peoria. (Sandy Bressner)

What will you remember most about your senior season?

Spatz: State was unforgettable. Not because of the race itself, but because my teammates came to cheer me on even though they were not running. Having them there calmed my nerves. They even made signs to hold up during the race. It meant the world to me that they were there to support me and made the experience more fun.

What has been the best part about racing on the Rockets’ cross country team?

Spatz: My teammates are like a second family. My coaches also push me to be my best, but they also know how to keep things fun and lighthearted. We celebrate each other’s successes and support each other through challenges.

What is the most difficult part of the 5K race: the first, second or last mile?

Spatz: The most difficult part of a 5K is definitely the beginning of the second mile. It can be hard to stay mentally strong knowing that you still have two more miles left.

What was your strategy for the state meet?

Spatz: My strategy was to get out fast so that I wouldn’t get trapped early on within the race. Then, I just wanted to try to hold on and use the girls around me to push me through. It’s always an honor to compete at the state level, and while I didn’t achieve my absolute best time, I’m proud of my performance. Looking back at my freshman year, where I finished 75th, and comparing it to my 30th place this year shows huge progress. That kind of improvement really fuels my motivation as I look ahead to track season.

What do you like to est after big races?

Spatz: After big races I love to eat Chipotle.

What would be your dream job?

Spatz: Working somewhere in the business field.

Do you have a favorite brand of running shoe?

Spatz: I tried out HOKA going into my junior year and I’ve stuck with them since. They last a while, are comfortable and have a lot of fun colors.

What is your biggest pet peeve?

Spatz: My biggest pet peeve is when my hair gets in my face during a race. I don’t want my hair to be a distraction during the race. I make sure to wake up extra early before races to ensure that I have enough time to work on my hair.

Which teammate makes you laugh the most?

Spatz: Emerson Wold and Olivia Popp make me laugh the most. Some of my favorite cross country memories are all of us laughing together on the bus rides to and from the meets.

What is something most people wouldn’t know about you?

Spatz: Over the summer I work as a lifeguard at a pool in McHenry.