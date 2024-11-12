Letter: Will owner of car involved in triple fatal be held accountable?

I was saddened to see not once but twice the picture of the memorial to the two young men who killed a valued community member and altered forever the life of a young person.

Through only the hubris and poor judgment of the Hellcat driver, now these lives are gone. Who thought it was a good idea to give two teenagers unsupervised access to a 700-horsepower race car?

Just as we now hold the parents of kids with guns accountable, will we hold the owner of the car in the same light? These deaths were completely avoidable.

Wallace Buttrill

Crystal Lake