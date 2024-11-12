Huntley, Marengo boys bowling pick up wins: Monday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Boys bowling

Huntley 3,654, Johnsburg 3,313: At Bowl-Hi Lanes in Huntley, Matthew Fishman rolled a 720 series to lead the Red Raiders past the Skyhawks. Fishman was one of two Huntley bowlers, along with Noah Waters (641 series), to bowl a 279 high game. Joseph Humphrey added a 647 series for the Raiders.

Johnsburg was led by Matt Kurek with a 671 series and 232 high game.

Marengo 3,057, Harvard 2,220: At J’s Lanes in Harvard, Hunter Pankow had a 597 series for the Indians in a win against the Hornets. Pankow also had the high game of the match with a 236. Gavin Barkman added a 574 series and Daschle Mardock had a 546 for Marengo.