Fire overnight at McHenry manufacturer

The cause of a fire early Tuesday at McHenry manufacturer Chroma Color Corporation remains unknown, McHenry Township Fire Protection District officials said.

Firefighters were called about 3 a.m. to the building at 3900 Dayton St., McHenry. Crews arriving at the scene five minutes after the call found moderate amounts of smoke coming out of several of the one-story industrial building’s doors, according to a release from Battalion Chief Ryan Mastandrea.

Workers exiting the building told firefighters that someone was still inside, and that person was found and evacuated as crews worked to put out a fire coming from two large machines in the middle of the plant’s floor, according to the release. The fire was extinguished and crews remained on scene for an hour to remove smoke from the building.

No one was injured in the fire, the fire district said.

Fire departments from Round Lake, Wonder Lake, Nunda Rural, Woodstock, Crystal Lake and Wauconda, along with the MABAS Mobile Ventilation Unit, aided at the scene, with other agencies filling in at McHenry Township fire stations during the event, according to the release.

The fire’s cause was unknown but remained under investigation Tuesday morning, according to the release. A damage estimate was also unavailable.

The Chroma Color Corporation did not immediately return a call for more information.