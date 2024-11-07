Randi Freese ‘ready’ to be McHenry County’s next top prosecutor; she’s 1st woman to be state’s attorney

McHenry County Assistant State's Attorney Randi Freese is shown in 2020 during the double-homicide trial of Ryan Yarber, for which she won a conviction. Freese will take over as the next state's attorney after running unopposed in Tuesday's election. (Matthew Apgar)

Randi Freese said she is “truly honored to have the opportunity to serve” after running unopposed to be McHenry County’s new state’s attorney and the first woman in the county’s history to hold the position.

“I look forward to continuing to ensure victims of crime are heard and that county government be represented to the best of my abilities,” Freese said.

Freese, a Republican who began working in the office as an intern while attending DePaul University College of Law, was hired by former state’s attorney Louis Bianchi. She has worked in just about every position in the office and prosecuted all types of cases, misdemeanors to felonies.

Freese, of Nunda Township, is married to Judge Robert Zalud, whom she met when both were assistant state’s attorneys in the office.

Freese will take over from State’s Attorney Patrick Kenneally, who ran in the April primary election but weeks later announced his decision to drop out of the race. It would have been his third term. Kenneally said Freese is ready for the job.

“Randi has been in the office for 15 years [and] done basically every legal position there is to do. She has been the No. 2 in the office for almost three years working side by side with me. She’s ready,” Kenneally said.

Freese, chief of the criminal division since 2019, has handled drug asset forfeitures and prosecuted criminal cases including murders, drug-induced homicides and sex offenses.

Among the cases in which she secured convictions was that of Carlos Acosta of Woodstock. Acosta, found guilty last year, is one of two Department of Children and Family Services caseworkers charged criminally in the mishandling of the case of Crystal Lake boy Andrew “AJ” Freund, who was killed by his mother after Acosta allowed him to remain with his family despite evidence of abuse and neglect.

McHenry County State's Assistant Attorney Randi Freese tries to contain her emotions as victim gives her statement during Carlos Acosta’s sentencing hearing before Lake County Judge George Strickland on Thursday, June 6, 2024. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

In 2022, Freese also successfully prosecuted William Bishop, who was convicted of murder and aggravated driving under the influence in a head-on crash near Hebron that killed one man and critically injured another. She also led the state’s case against Ryan Yarber, who was convicted in 2021 for a double homicide in his Crystal Lake home.

In 2012, Freese was awarded Turning Point’s Peace and Justice Award for her prosecution of domestic violence cases.

Her quest to become state’s attorney has gotten positive support from many in the county, including retired judge Sharon Prather. Prather, who became the woman presiding judge in 2004, when the 22nd Judicial Circuit included Lake and McHenry County.

Prather has said “very happy” Freese chose to run and “is an excellent choice” for the job.

Jeffrey Thorsen, chair of the McHenry County Republican Party, has said Freese received a unanimous vote of more than 50 precinct committeepeople.

Thorsen described Freese as “very qualified,” “hardworking” and an “incredible individual,” which is likely why no one challenged her.

McHenry County Sheriff Robb Tadelman said he is “proud” to support Freese as the next state’s attorney and looks forward “to working with her and her office for a long time to come, building a strong partnership focused on the safety and well-being of McHenry County residents.”

“Randi’s journey through the ranks is a testament to her hard work and dedication, qualities that I truly admire,” Tadelman said. “Her commitment to justice, transparency and service to our community aligns with the values we uphold every day in law enforcement.”

Kenneally’s term ends Dec. 1, when Freese will be sworn in. He has not yet said what his next steps are.