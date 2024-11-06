Woodstock woman killed in crash with 2 others was ‘giving and selfless,’ an ‘ideal’ mom and Marengo High grad

A makeshift memorial is in place Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024, at the site of a crash that claimed three lives near Woodstock two days before. (Amanda Marrazzo)

Amy Roeder, who was killed in an Oct. 27 crash near her native Woodstock, was a mother who “put every ounce of her being into her family” and “created the most loving, happy, and comfortable home for her four favorite people.”

Roeder’s obituary, published Wednesday, describes how her most “cherished” role was as a stay-at-home mother, later taking a job as an associate at Westwood Elementary School in Woodstock District 200. The 47-year-old mother of three – to Jacob, 18, Brandon, 16 and Autumn, 11 – married the “love of her life,” Paul Roeder, in 2002. Prior to that she was a graduate of Marengo High School and Parkland College and worked as a dental hygienist for 12 years at Marengo Family Dental.

“Amy loved nothing more than traveling to serene places with her family. Whether it was a sandy beach in Mexico, enjoying the lake life in Wisconsin, or the southernmost tip of the US in Key West, she embraced and appreciated all this beautiful world had to offer,” the obituary said.

Her role as mother “was meant for Amy. She was a mom that put every ounce of her being into her family. Whether it was running to soccer or basketball, baking her all-too-famous desserts for a birthday party, decorating the yard for Homecoming group pictures, going to an orchestra concert, or volunteering at one of the kids’ schools, she lived her life for her family.”

Roeder was killed and one of her children was seriously injured when another car collided with hers near Woodstock. The occupants of the other car – Alex Gonzalez, 18, and Miguel Martinez-Santiago, 17, both of Harvard – were also killed. Authorities have said it appears the car carrying with the two teens was driving recklessly and speeding and was attempting to pass in a no-passing zone when their car struck Roeder’s.

Roeder’s obituary shared specific details of her as mother, hostess and mentor: “Amy and Paul built a village of friends that were so important to her. Amy’s love and passion for life, along with her trademark heart-shaped smile, were contagious. If you were lucky enough to know Amy, you know that she was always up for a good time. She loved to host gatherings, as she had a knack for bringing people together. Amy created a home that welcomed you with sweet treats, the unique scent of a seasonal candle, decor covering every inch of the house for every holiday, family pictures adorning the shelves, and fresh flowers, fruits, and veggies on the counter. Her heart and soul were always on display with her personal touch stamped everywhere.”

Other survivors include her parents, Kim Koplin and Michael Pollnow and siser Abby Brackmann, all of Marengo. The obituary says a private memorial service will be planned later.

A fundraiser for the family has been set up at gofundme.com.

gofundme.com. Search Amy Roeder.

