Tax asks: What referendums greet McHenry County-area voters this election?

Buckets collect maple sap during the McHenry County Conservation District’s annual Festival of the Sugar Maples, at Coral Woods Conservation Area, in Marengo, on Monday, March 11, 2024. The district is requesting a property tax cap extension. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmedia.com)

It was just last April, during the primary election, that voters in McHenry County agreed to a quarter-cent sales tax increase to fund mental health services. But for those averse to higher taxes, that ballot-box request had a somewhat unusual caveat: that the County Board’s property tax levy would be decreased by several million dollars if the sales tax measure was adopted.

Just a few months later, voters are faced with another countywide tax request, this one for the conservation district.

That is among the questions that voters are seeing on their general election ballot this cycle. Here’s a look at the various referendums with which voters are grappling:

McHenry County Conservation District

The conservation district is seeking to increase its levy slightly beyond what the tax cap would otherwise allow, or by 0.027%. That would allow the district to increase its levy by about $3 million.

Because the district is retiring some debt, officials said the owner of a $300,000 home will see taxes go down in 2026, even if the measure passes. But taxes would drop more if the referendum does not pass, and the increased taxes would form the basis by which future tax cap increases would be calculated.

If they’re approved, the district intends to use the extra dollars for protecting wildlife habitats, protecting water quality, improving access for those with disabilities and providing opportunities for people to disconnect from social media and enjoy nature, according to the district website.

Huntley Park District

The district is asking to issue $18 million in bonds to renovate, update and add new amenities.

If the new dollars are approved, plans include upgrades at Deicke Discovery Zone, the REC Center and Stingray Bay Aquatic Center; the purchase of open space; increased accessibility by paving trails and updating and adding pedestrian bridges; the addition of pickleball, tennis and basketball courts, as well as batting cages, and a golf entertainment facility; and updates to athletic fields.

Without the new money, the district could be looking at program cuts or new fees, officials have said.

Cary School District 26

Cary School District 26 will ask voters to approve the issuance of $20 million in bonds that would go toward improving school buildings, according to district documents.

Officials have said they would use the extra funds to catch up on capital improvements, with an emphasis on safety, security and technology upgrades, which administrators said is fiscally responsible as well as being what’s best for students.

City of Harvard

Unlike the other ballot measures, Harvard’s request to voters isn’t a pocketbook issue but rather a question of local governance. The city is asking local voters whether to make the city clerk an appointed, rather than elected, position. The change, if approved, would take effect in May. Some McHenry County municipalities, including neighboring Woodstock, have an appointed city clerk. Crystal Lake also recently made the shift to a nonelected clerk but did not have to take the question to voters because it has home-rule authority.

Village of Greenwood

The tiny village of Greenwood has never issued a property tax. But it is now asking its small electorate for permission to issue a 0.25% property tax levy. Officials said it would only bring in about $5,000 a year total, but it would give the village some money to fill potholes and handle other small street maintenance.

Barrington Area School District 220

Barrington Area School District 220 is seeking a $64 million tax hike that would help build a new high school auditorium; fund security improvements across the district; and enhance the science, mathematics and arts curriculum.

Kane County Forest Preserve

The Kane County Forest Preserve District is asking for a levy increase that would bring an additional $5.7 million in revenue and allow for more land acquisition, upgrades for preserves, restoration of natural areas and improvements to air and water quality, among other benefits, officials said.

District officials said they will use the money to buy up to 125 acres of land a year, as well as for projects that could include adding a wildlife observatory at a forest preserve, expanding its bison project and adding an urban ecology field station in Aurora.