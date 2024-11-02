Letter: Open border is no border at all

An open border is no border at all. It is quite apparent that this is the objective of the Democrat Party. Now after three and a half years, they try to reverse their policy so they can look like the hero.

It is shameful that we spend hundreds of billions of dollars in military aid to other countries, but we fail to protect our own southern border. Illegal immigrants, human traffickers and fentanyl have poured across our open border.

We have lost 250,000 American lives to fentanyl poisoning in the past three and a half years. To put that into perspective, we lost 58,000 in the Vietnam War, and we lost 37,000 in the Korean war.

On top of that, there are over 300,000 unaccompanied minors who are missing. We need a commander in chief who can win this war against the drug cartels and traffickers, not some inept politician who has allowed this to happen for the past three and a half years.

Roger Freund

McHenry