Letter: Wegener is working hard to improve county

Do you know what is incorporated into your property taxes? Kelli Wegener, a former bank auditor and candidate for McHenry County Board chair, does. Kelli has an MBA in finance and years of financial expertise that she has put to use in her six years on the McHenry County Board. I’ve seen Kelli ask those hard questions when examining the departmental budgets to look for wasteful spending and ways to create more efficiencies.

Have you looked at your tax bill and realized that the county government is not even 10% of your tax bill? As County Board chairperson I know that Kelli will collaborate with other governmental bodies and organizations to create efficiencies to try to lower the whole tax bill, not just the county portion.

Kelli is working hard to make transportation easier, homes more affordable, and our county attractive to businesses for growth so our property taxes are reduced. We know that our county is a great place to live, and I know that Kelli wants to ensure we are also able to work right here in our McHenry County. Please mark Kelli Wegener for McHenry County chairperson on your ballot on Nov. 5.

Allie Batt

Cary