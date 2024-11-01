Huntley volleyball wins 8th straight regional championship: Thursday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Huntley 2, Guilford 0: At Machesney Park, the top-seeded Red Raiders defeated No. 4 Guilford 25-19, 25-16 to win their eighth straight regional championship at the Class 4A Harlem Regional. Huntley advances to meet No. 3 Mundelein in a McHenry Sectional semifinal at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Georgia Watson had seven kills, two blocks, eight digs and two aces for Huntley (29-8), Sienna Robertson added eight kills and Emily Ernst had 12 assists.

Leah Holmberg had 12 digs, Diellza Sejdini had four kills, two blocks and five digs and Jocelyn Erling had five kills and four blocks. Rachael Hein had 11 assists and four digs and Izzy Whitehouse posted three kills.

Burlington Central 2, Vernon Hills 0: At Sycamore, the No. 4 Rockets beat No. 5 Vernon Hills 25-20, 25-18 to win their first regional championship in 10 years at the Class 3A Sycamore Regional.

The Rockets move on to face top-seeded Wheaton Academy at 6 p.m. Tuesday in a St. Viator Sectional semifinal.

CHAMPS! Let’s hear it for the Central Rockets Girls Volleyball team. IHSA Class 3A Regional Champions for the first time since 2014. The girls advance to the St Viator Sectional Tuesday night at 6:00 PM.#WeAreCentral 🚀🏐 pic.twitter.com/d1KoMH78YF — Central Community Unit School District 301 (@Central301) November 1, 2024

Julia Johnson and Haidyn Schatz both had five kills for Central (28-8), Sarah Jack had nine assists, four aces and four digs and Brianna Gritzman had six digs and six aces. Ainsley Wilson and Emily Maramba had four kills apiece, Peyton Strout had three kills and two blocks and Tiernan Naus had eight assists.

Woodstock North 2, Boylan 0: At Woodstock, the No. 2 Thunder (22-14) beat No. 3 Boylan 25-21, 25-23 to win the Class 3A Woodstock North Regional title. It’s North’s fourth regional title in program history and first in two years.

The Thunder will meet Prairie Ridge in a Crystal Lake South Sectional semifinal at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Devynn Schulze had nine kills, six digs and two aces, Gabby Schefke had 19 assists and six digs and Gwen Flores added seven digs and two aces. Tayler Menzel had four kills, Clara Klasek had three kills and two blocks and Maddie Sofie had six digs.

Prairie Ridge 2, Carmel 0: At Antioch, the top-seeded Wolves defeated No. 4 Carmel 25-13, 25-23 to win the Class 3A Antioch Regional championship. Prairie Ridge (24-13) has now won three straight regional titles.

Tegan Vrbancic (four kills) and Alli Rogers both had nine digs for the Wolves, Grace Jansen had 11 assists and Maizy Agnello chipped in five kills.

Hampshire 2, Hononegah 0: At the Class 4A Hampshire Regional, the second-seeded Whip-Purs (28-8) beat No. 3 Hononegah 25-14, 25-20 for their first regional championship since 2022.

Hampshire will face top-seeded Libertyville in a McHenry Sectional semifinal at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Libertyville 2, Jacobs 0: At the Class 4A Round Lake Regional final, the No. 6 Golden Eagles (14-21) ended their season with a 25-15, 25-21 loss to top-seeded Libertyville.