Election 2024: Will McHenry County voters OK another ballot tax request?

The sun sets behind a tree at the McHenry County Conservation District's Elizabeth Lake Nature Preserve Varga Archaeological Site on March 6, 2024. The district is seeking to increase its property tax cap. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

The yellow “vote no” signs have been popping up around McHenry County in recent weeks.

The signs – often posted near those touting Republican candidates for county and state legislative seats – conspicuously don’t tell people what it is that they should oppose.

There are some statewide questions about fertility treatments, whether to raise taxes on incomes over $1 million and whether candidates who interfere or try to interfere with election workers should face civil penalties. None of those is binding. Locally, however, voters will also be asked whether to approve a small property tax increase for the McHenry County Conservation District, which is binding.

The district is asking voters to allow it to increase the tax cap. The district has said the amount in taxes that property owners pay to it will decrease regardless of whether the referendum passes, because of debt the district is paying off. But taxes would go down more if the referendum is defeated.

The referendum seeks to extend the property tax cap by 0.027%, and the district would use the extension to protect land and natural resources and maintain existing district holdings. If approved, the district’s levy would increase from about $9.25 million to about $12.27 million.

Plans for the additional funds, if they get voters’ approval, include protecting wildlife habitats, protecting water quality, improving access to Conservation District properties for those with disabilities and providing opportunities for people to disconnect from social media and enjoy nature, according to the district website.

A homeowner with a property worth $300,000 would pay $209 in taxes in 2025, Elizabeth Kessler, district executive director, said in July. That taxpayer would pay $115 in 2026 if the referendum passes and $88 if it fails, Kessler said.

Voters have access to information about the referendum on the Conservation District website, mccdistrict.org or mccd.me/proposition2024. It has a video giving an overview of the referendum and stories of how the Conservation District has affected people, an FAQ with questions such as how taxpayers will know if the district is being wise with the funds and how has the district been fiscally responsible, and a flier with an overview of the referendum.

The McHenry County Republican Party earlier in October put out a news release saying it opposed the ballot measure and that it may seem harmless but is a “classic bait and switch.”

The party said in the release that it seems the Conservation District is asking for more operational flexibility, but they are attempting to “gut the tax cap and lock in higher taxes permanently to fund salaries, equipment and other expenditures at the discretion of the MCCD board.”

Illinois State Board of Elections records indicate there is a committee working to advance a “yes” vote. That committee has received $150,000 in donations from the McHenry County Conservation Foundation since the committee’s founding in June. The GOP took issue with the foundation having contributed to referendums in the past in the early October release.

Shawna Flavell, the executive director of the foundation, said it has been “hands-off” on this campaign other than the financial support. The foundation seeks to help the district meet its goals, and says on its website, mchenryconservation.org, that it is a “philanthropic partner” of the district. Flavell said the foundation does not receive funding from the district.

On its website, the foundation says it “serves in the lead role working for passage of open space referendums in the county. ... The Foundation was successful in passing two referendums that brought in $141.5 million toward securing open space and providing additional outdoor amenities to the county’s conservation areas. In addition, the Foundation has secured legislative funds and managed private donations for land acquisitions and specific conservation and habitat restoration projects.”

A separate “Vote Yes” website touts endorsements from the foundation and from NAMI McHenry County, among others. ISBE records do not indicate there is an active “vote no” committee.

The Environmental Defenders of McHenry County also endorsed a Yes vote on its Facebook page. Executive Director Erin Kennedy said the decision was made at a board member level.

“Our missions really aligned,” Kennedy said.

Abbey Nicholas, the executive director of NAMI of McHenry County, which advocates for people with mental illness, said the organization’s board unanimously passed a resolution in favor of the referendum.

“At NAMI, we see access to well-maintained natural spaces and access to clean water as directly tied to maintaining mental and physical health. When we learned about the proposition, we brought it before our advocacy committee, and then our full board, for discussion,” Nicholas said.

The Democratic Party of McHenry County has not taken a position on the referendum, but it’s “safe to say” most Democrats are backing it, party Vice Chair Ed Gogol said, adding that he voted for the referendum. Gogol said the Conservation District properties are the “jewels” of the county.

Early voting runs through Monday and Election Day is Tuesday. People who are not registered but still wish to vote are able to sign up at the polls; those wanting to sign up to vote will need to bring two pieces of identification such as a driver’s license or utility bill. One of the pieces of identification must have a voter’s current address.