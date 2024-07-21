Property tax ballot measure would aid water, habitat protection, McHenry County Conservation says

A person hikes through the McHenry Conservation District's Glacial Park in March. The Conservation District is asking voters for additional funds to help them preserve their resources. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

The McHenry County Conservation District is trying to preserve water quality and help wildlife habitats. The district is also asking the electorate to sign off on a small property tax increase to continue that work.

The conservation district is seeking a 0.027% increase in its property tax levy above the tax cap limit. The district says that if voters approve the measure on the November ballot, the total levy would increase by $3 million, from roughly $9.25 million to $12.27 million.

The tax increase would be an additional $27 for a home worth $300,000. But officials say the Conservation District is planning to retire some general obligation debts in 2026 and, with that factored in, the overall impact on taxes would be a net decrease. Because of that debt being paid off, taxpayers will see their bill lowered regardless of the referendum’s passage, but it will decrease more if the measure fails.

A homeowner with property valued at $300,000 would pay $209 in taxes in 2025, Elizabeth Kessler, the conservation district’s executive director, said, adding that the taxpayer would pay $115 in 2026 if the referendum passes, and $88 in 2026 if it does not.

A duck takes flight from a pond at the McHenry County Conservation District's Elizabeth Lake Nature Preserve Varga Archeological Site in March near Richmond. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

“This small, $27 reinvestment will make a significant impact on the natural resources, environmental health and recreation opportunities available to residents of McHenry County,” Kessler said.

The three primary benefits the district highlighted include protecting water quality, preserving wildlife habitat and making the outdoors more accessible to all people.

How did we get here?

The Conservation District voted in April to put the referendum on the ballot in November. According to a news release dated in May – but not sent to the Northwest Herald until an inquiry about the measure was made in July – voters last approved a Conservation District ballot measure in 2007. The district had $73 million in funds from that referendum. Those are the bonds being retired in 2026, Kessler said.

The Conservation District has gone before the voters twice, but this time is different since it’s not a bond issuance, Kessler said.

“This one is about taking care of what we have as our primary responsibility,” she said.

The Conservation District has “held the line” on property taxes for nine of the last 12 years, according to a district FAQ page on the referendum.

“The Conservation District has been resilient, resourceful and fiscally responsible by securing multiple grants and sponsorships whenever possible, leveraging resources and expertise by collaborating with local, state and federal agencies, and non-governmental organizations and by implementing efficiencies and budget-cutting measures,” the website states.

Kessler said the district wants to be “very transparent” with voters and by putting the question on the ballot in the general election, it will give all the voters an opportunity to “share their support” and “make a decision.” General elections tend to have higher turnouts than primary elections.

What would the money be used for?

The Conservation District says on its website that the funds from the referendum would enable it to “protect land, including wetlands, that protect and improve McHenry County’s drinking water sources; protect wildlife habitat and natural areas that contribute greatly to our quality of life and our physical and mental health; protect woodlands and plant trees to improve our air quality; and provide opportunities for children and adults to enjoy natural areas and disconnect from technology and digital media.”

The sample ballot language mirrors those plans and adds the money could also go toward “other lawful purposes of the Conservation District.”

Kessler said the funding would help pay for area restoration, planting native seed and repairing bike trails, as a few examples.

“We know that our sites are very popular. Individuals like [to] spend time with family, friends and create memories, to come out and enjoy whatever recreational pursuit they have,” Kessler said.

What are the next steps for the conservation district?

On its website, the district says the quality of drinking water and wildlife habitats could be jeopardized if the referendum doesn’t go through.

“We want to ensure that the richness of the habitats that have been restored and the threatened, endangered species that have come to call McHenry home, [and] many of the success stories that the district has been able to have, that they continue to thrive, and that McHenry County continues to be a destination for visitors because our sites are welcoming and the areas are well maintained,” Kessler said. “So, unfortunately, if we have deferred maintenance and our sites cannot be maintained to the levels that they need to be, then all of that is in question.”

The conservation district has set up a website with more information and an FAQ section at mccd.me/Proposition2024.