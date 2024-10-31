Anthony Frelas, Aktai Mametjanov strikes lift Huntley to sectional semi win over Hampshire

Hampshire's Grayson Hedderich (right) and Huntley's Anthony Frelas head the ball in an IHSA Class 3A boys soccer sectional semifinal game in Streamwood on Oct. 30, 2024. (John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com/John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com)

STREAMWOOD – Despite the wind whipping the action on the field, Huntley junior Aktai Mametjanov still heard a Whip-Pur from Hampshire pursuing him during Wednesday’s Class 3A Streamwood Sectional semifinal.

Recognizing he had little time to turn Max Bauer’s long ball into a scoring opportunity, Mametjanov blasted a shot off the bottom of the crossbar that found its way into the back of the net with 2:18 left to play. It provided some insurance during a 2-0 victory.

“I heard someone panting hard behind me and sounding desperate, like it was an animal trying to escape,” Mametjanov said. “I was like, ‘OK I gotta hit it. I got to finish it right here, right now,’ and I don’t know, I just let (my) unconscious take over. Every time I do something good, I let my unconscious take over.

“And it had top spin and the wind.”

Huntley (14-6-4) led 1-0 heading into the second half. The Red Raiders also had the wind at their backs for the final 40 minutes and used it to control play the rest of the way.

Hampshire (11-12-2) wouldn’t have been able to remain a single big offensive play away from netting the equalizer without senior goalkeeper Parker Smith. He was extremely busy making diving saves and rejections as the Whip-Purs stayed tough.

“He kept us in the game,” Whip-Purs coach Chayanne Martinez said. “In the last few minutes, we had to risk more and push up higher. It doesn’t matter if you lose by one or two, you have to go for the win, so we pushed up higher, and we knew it was exposed. One little bounce, and with this wind it helped them go forward, but credit to them for finishing off their chances.”

Huntley’s Anthony Frelas looks back to confirm his goal against Hampshire in an IHSA Class 3A boys soccer sectional semifinal game in Streamwood on Oct. 30, 2024. (John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald./John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.)

Goalkeeper Jeremiah Reynolds only had to make a pair of saves for the Red Raiders, but he dove to redirect senior Charlie Terriquez’s attempt in the 10th minute while the rebound attempt from freshman Kate Gage sailed far right.

That was the Whip-Purs’ best chance in the first half, while the Red Raiders took a 1-0 lead with 10:18 to play before the half when seniors Tyler Caddick and Anthony Frelas connected.

“I saw an open gap and knew my friend Tyler was going to get me the ball, so I just got to scream and yell for the ball there,” Frelas said. “I got the ball played to me, took a touch — just like the basics — took a swing and hit it.”

The Red Raiders advance to Friday’s sectional championship game against Elgin (14-3-2).

The Maroons overwhelmed Rockford East 6-0 in the earlier semifinal.

Senior Robert Salinas put away Aaron Saldana’s corner kick in the game’s first 90 seconds, and that’s all they would need.

Salinas scored again about two minutes later, and Saldana assisted junior Danny Perez in the 14th minute for a 3-0 advantage.

“Our attitude was pretty much high energy from the start,” Salinas said. “We had film, we studied these guys and from the get-go, we knew what we wanted to do and how to do it.”

A shot from Saldana caromed off an E-Rab player for an own goal in the opening minutes of the second half. Senior Beto Gaytan and junior Jayden Plancarte also scored in the 49th and 56th minutes, respectively.

“This is my most experienced group, and these guys know what to do, what to expect,” Maroons coach Jimmy Romano said. “A fantastic start. I couldn’t ask for anything more of these guys.”

https://www.dailyherald.com/20241030/boys-soccer/boys-soccer-elgin-huntley-advance-to-sectional-final/