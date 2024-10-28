Crystal Lake police announce Child Passenger Safety Week results

The Crystal Lake Police Department issued 22 citations during its Child Passenger Safety Week enforcement campaign from Sept. 20 to 30. The enforcement led to 11 citations for distracted driving.

The department joined forces with more than 200 other local law enforcement agencies to increase awareness of proper child-safety seat use and encourage all motorists to buckle up. The effort featured high-visibility enforcement and various outreach activities, including a media campaign.

The Child Passenger Safety Week campaign was funded by federal traffic safety funds from the National Highway Safety Administration and was administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.