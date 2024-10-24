McHenry man who died in Fox River watercraft crash ID’d

The man who died in a watercraft crash Sunday afternoon on the Fox River in McHenry has been identified, officials reported.

Jonathan Warner, 33, of McHenry was traveling south on a personal watercraft on the Fox River “when he presumably struck one of the pillars at Burtons Bridge” on Route 176, according to a Thursday news release from the McHenry County Coroner’s Office. Warner was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy performed Tuesday identified blunt force injuries to the head as the preliminary cause of death, although toxicology testing is pending.

The coroner’s office is continuing to work with McHenry County Conservation District Police and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources in the investigation, according to the release.

A second person, traveling with the man on a separate watercraft, declined medical treatment at the scene, according to a news release from Nunda Rural Fire Protection District. The first responders were called to the scene near Burtons Bridge and Route 176 about 2 p.m. Sunday for a water rescue, where an overturned personal watercraft was seen, district Communication Specialist Alex Vucha said in the release. First responders located Warner’s body in the water after about an hour of searching.