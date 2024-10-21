Letter: Biased Debate Moderators

By now you have probably heard that the presidential debates on ABC and CBS were perfect examples of media bias. During the debate on ABC, Donald Trump was “fact checked” at least five times and there were no interruptions or fact checks for Kamala Harris. Contrary to the rules of the debate, the moderators did not cut off Kamala’s microphone when they allowed her to interrupt Trump.

During that debate, Kamala Harris made the following statement – “As of today, there is not one member of the United States military who is in active duty in a combat zone, in any war zone around the world, for the first time this century.” That was quite an interesting fact. How do you explain the fact that three soldiers from the state of Georgia were killed by Iranian-backed missiles and drones in Jordan? Or that two Navy Seals died trying to intercept Iranian smugglers off the coast of Somalia? Or the fact that our ships in the Red Sea have regularly been used as target practice by the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen.

Our country continues to have military personnel in harm’s way – 2,500 in Iraq and 900 in Syria. Kamala Harrs is unfit to be the commander in chief of our country’s military.

Mike McKenna

Johnsburg