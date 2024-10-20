Man flown to hospital after vehicle crashes into tree Sunday in Prairie Grove

Firefighters worked for nearly an hour to free an injured driver from a vehicle that crashed into a tree Sunday morning in Prairie Grove, officials report.

The Nunda Rural and McHenry Township fire protection districts responded to a call at 6:18 a.m. Sunday to the intersection of Barreville and Wright roads. First responders arrived to a single-vehicle crash with a male driver trapped inside just north of the intersection, according to Nunda Rural Fire Protection District communication specialist Alex Vucha. The car reportedly left the road before crashing into a tree.

Firefighters worked on freeing the driver for almost an hour, completing the rescue at 7:09 a.m. The driver suffered serious injuries and was flown by LifeNet to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, Vucha said.

Barreville Road between Wright and Gracy roads was closed to traffic for about five hours and reopened at noon, according to alerts sent out by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

The Prairie Grove Police Department is investigating the crash, Vucha said.