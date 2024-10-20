Huntley’s Isabella Ciesla, Tommy Nitz run to 1st place at FVC Meet: Saturday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Girls cross country

Fox Valley Conference Meet: At Hickory Nut Grove in Cary, Huntley’s Isabella Ciesla finished first with a time of 18:59.16, and the Red Raiders won the conference championship with 35 points.

Burlington Central’s Abby Burke (19:01.53) finished second, Crystal Lake South’s Olivia Pinta (19:06.84) took third, Hampshire’s Reese Long (19:10.64) was fourth and South’s Victoria Pinta (19:14.53) was fifth.

Runners compete at the Fox Valley Conference Girls Cross Country Meet on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at Hickory Nut Grove Preserve in Cary. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network)

Crystal Lake South (62) took runner-up, Hampshire (63) took third, Jacobs (120) took fourth and Burlington Central (130) was fifth. Cary-Grove (209) took seventh, McHenry (231) was eighth, Prairie Ridge (243) was ninth and Dundee-Crown (282) was 10th.

Runners who finished in the top 21 were named All-FVC. Earning All-FVC were Huntley’s Cori Kilvinger (sixth place), Morgan Sauber (eighth), Aspen Maldonado (ninth), Haley Rahman (11th) and Mackenzie Billard (15th); South’s Caroline Lucas (seventh) and Laynie Ripley (16th); Hampshire’s Annabelle Haskins (10th), Miya Moraga (14th), Natassa Papadakis (17th) and Hannah Jones (18th); Jacobs’ Bailey Schwartz (13th), Hudson Szymonik (19th) and Mackenzie Cronin (20th); Crystal Lake Central’s Brynn Matthaei (12th); and C-G’s Olivia Parker (21st).

Kishwaukee River Conference Meet: At Milky Way Park in Harvard, Richmond-Burton’s Alexia Spatz ran in 18:55.72 to take runner-up to Sandwich’s Sunny Weber (17:14.78). Sandwich won the team title with 35 points, Woodstock (38) was second, R-B (62) was third and Marengo (89) was fourth.

Woodstock’s Lily Novelle (19:47.72) plqced third and Johnsburg’s Clara Nicoline (20:10.52) was fifth.

Runners who finished in the top-14 were named All-KRC. Earning All-KRC were Woodstock’s Sophie Sarabia (seventh place), Susana Marti (ninth) and Keira Bogott (10th); Woodstock North’s Maddie Mock (eighth) and Meadow Dodge (14th); Marengo’s Amy Smith (11th); and R-B’s Emerson Wold (12th) and Savannah Wells (13th).

Chicagoland Christian Conference: At Kankakee Community College, Marian Central’s Natalia Lara placed 29th. The Hurricanes were sixth as a team.

Huntley's Tommy Nitz heads to the finish line at the Fox Valley Conference Boys Cross Country Meet on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at Hickory Nut Grove Preserve in Cary. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network)

Boys cross country

Fox Valley Conference Meet: At Hickory Nut Grove in Cary, Crystal Lake Central earned the team title and Huntley’s Tommy Nitz won the race with a time of 15:23.84, beating runner-up Jameson Tenopir (15:26.35) of Cary-Grove.

Jacobs’s Max Sudrzynski (15:48.03) took third, Crystal Lake Central’s Jackie Clark (15:51.30) was fourth and McHenry’s Nate Martin (16:19.88) was fifth.

Crystal Lake Central won the team title with 78 points, Huntley (87) was runner-up, Hampshire (105) was third, Prairie Ridge (119) was fourth and McHenry (128) was fifth. Jacobs (150) placed sixth, Crystal Lake South (156) took seventh, Cary-Grove (172) was eighth, Burlington Central (181) was ninth and Dundee-Crown (223) was 10th.

Runners who finished in the top 21 were named All-FVC. Earning All-FVC were Huntley’s Andrew Raistrick (sixth place); Hampshire’s Jack Sheets (seventh), Nolan Sheets (12th) and Hudson Cuplin (20th); South’s Joe Gonzalez (eighth) and Chad Wehby (18th); Prairie Ridge’s Steven Randles (ninth), Thomas Henry (11th) and Kieran Gilleland (19th); McHenry’s Myles Wagner (10th) and Jaxon Berry (13th); Crystal Lake Central’s Jackson Hopkins (14th), Amana Omale (15th) and Mason Alvarez (21st); Jacobs’ Isaac Pepin (16th); and D-C’s Josh Michalski (17th).

Kishwaukee River Conference Meet: At Milky Way Park in Harvard, Woodstock’s Ellery Shutt won the race in 15:22.09 to lead the Blue Streaks to the team title with 23 points.

Johnsburg’s Grady Smith (15:56.69) was runner-up, Woodstock’s Milo McLeer (16:20.38) was third, Marengo’s Oliver Stack (16:35.41) was fourth and Woodstock’s Elijah Hedges (16:41.37) was fifth.

Sandwich (77) took second, Marengo (91) was third, Richmond-Burton (102) was fourth and Johnsburg (108) was fifth. Woodstock Norh (126) was sixth and Plano (140) was seventh.

Runners who finished in the top-14 were named All-KRC. Earning All-KRC were Woodstock’s Josh Roth (sixth place) and Jason Trojan (eighth); R-B’s Gavin McInnis (seventh) and Tristen Miller (ninth); and Marengo’s Jaden Ortega (13th).

Chicagoland Christian Conference: At Kankakee Community College, Marian Central’s Oliver Ebel (17:14.81) finished ninth. The Hurricanes did not have enough runners to place as a team.

Girls tennis

Class 1A Antioch Sectional: At Antioch, Marian Central took the top two spots at both singles and doubles as the Hurricanes captured the sectional championship with 36 points. Grayslake North (24) finished second, Woodstock and Woodstock North tied for third with 10 points and Johnsburg (2) took eighth.

Marian’s Kaitlyn Remke and Jordan Cheng placed first and second, respectively, at singles to qualify for next weekend’s state tournament, beginning Thursday. Cheng retired after splitting the first two sets, giving the singles title to Remke.

Marian’s Jenna Remke and Julia Lukey won the doubles championship 6-3, 6-0 over teammates’ Abbey Miner and Sophia Preussner.

Class 2A Huntley Sectional: At Huntley, the host Red Raiders qualified two doubles teams for the state tournament. Huntley’s Kate Burkey and Ella Doughty finished second at doubles, and Julie Klockner and Ari Patel took fourth.

Burkey and Doughty lost to Barrington’s Shriya Ramesh and Courtney Crol 6-1, 6-1 in the championship. match. Klockner and Patel lost to Lake Zurich’s Summer Fabsik and Tessa Fabsik 6-2, 6-1 in the third-place match.

Class 1A St. Francis Sectional: At Wheaton, Prairie Ridge’s Anna Mertel and Crystal Lake South’s Rachelle Appelhans both qualified for the state tournament by advancing to the sectional semifinals. The sectional, which started Saturday, will be completed Monday.

Mertel won her Round 3 match 6-1, 6-3 to qualify for state, and Appelhans won hers from come-from-behind fashion 2-6, 6-4, 6-0.

Class 2A Harlem Sectional: At Machesney Park, Hampshire’s Isabella Kowalak placed third at singles to advance to the state tournament. The Whip-Purs finished fourth as a team with 15 points. Rockford Auburn won with 21.

Kowalak beat Auburn’s Avery Trapp 6-3, 7-6 (5) in the third-place match.

Class 1A Rochelle Sectional: At Rochelle, Marengo’s Alexis Castaneda took fourth at singles to qualify for the state tournament.

Girls volleyball

Woodstock North Invite: At Woodstock, Richmond-Burton (32-1) was 5-0 to win the tournament for the third year in a row and reach 30 wins for only the second time in program history.

The Rockets, winners of 13 matches in a row, did not drop a set Saturday, sweeping Harlem, Sycamore, Burlington Central, Stevenson and Kaneland. R-B has won 65 of 68 sets this year.

Burlington Central went 4-1, beating Woodstock North, Grant, Kaneland and Stevenson.

Glenbard East Autumnfest: At Lombard, Huntley (25-8) finished 4-1 over two days to take third overall. On Saturday, the Red Raiders beat Geneva (25-22, 22-25, 27-25), lost to Benet (25-15, 25-20) and defeated Glenbard West (25-16, 22-25, 25-23).

In three matches Saturday, Georgia Watson had 39 kills, 18 digs and six blocks. Diellza Sejdini had 21 kills and five blocks, Emily Ernst had 30 assists, 11 digs and five aces, and Sienna Robertson had 14 kills. Alex Goritz led the defense with 42 digs, adding four aces. Mari Rodriguez had 18 digs and five aces.

Johnsburg 2, Round Lake 0: At Johnsburg, Adelaide Bruns recorded six aces, 10 assists and two kills as the Skyhawks beat the Panthers 25-5, 25-8 in a nonconference match. Juliana Cashmore, Carlie Majercik and Lilly Mass had three aces apiece. Abriana Bruns added seven digs.

Boys soccer

Richmond-Burton 7, Johnsburg 0: At Woodstock, Nick Kyes and Joe Kyes each scored twice as the Rockets shut out the Skyhawks to reach the Class 2A Marian Central Regional final. R-B (18-3-1) will face Marian Central at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday for the championship.

Also scoring for R-B were Nate Larson, Will Gardner and Jack Meyer. Brayden Mumbower added two assists and Piotr Chmielowski had two saves in goal.

Marian Central 2, Oregon 0: At Woodstock, Dustin Emmert made 12 saves for the Hurricanes (7-7-1), who earned a shutout to advance to the Marian Central Regional championship against R-B.

Henry Bonnet and Anthony Cutrona both scored for Marian. Jacob Schug had an assist.

Marengo 2, Byron 1: At Rockford, the Indians beat the Tigers to reach the Rockford Christian Regional championship game. Marengo will face Winnebago at 5 p.m. Wednesday for the regional title.