No injuries reported after fire Friday near downtown Woodstock

No injuries were reported after a house fire near downtown Woodstock Friday afternoon closed Dean Street between South Tryon Street and West South Street for about 45 minutes.

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District responded to a house fire in the 400 block of Dean Street about 2:15 p.m. Friday, district communication specialist Alex Vucha said.

A neighbor saw flames and called 911, and first responders found a fire showing from the home’s rear deck, Vucha said.

Firefighters deployed a hose line up the driveway and got the fire under control within minutes. The fire was contained to the rear deck of the house. Nobody was injured and the home had no damage to the structure, Vucha said.

The district is investigating the fire.