Letter: Congress cripples over-the-air television, emergency alert messages

Congress has crippled over-the-air television and emergency alert messages.

The Public Safety and Spectrum Act of 2012, the implementation of which was completed earlier this year, sold off the ultra high frequency portion of the over the air spectrum, about one-third of the total, to wireless providers in support of 5G. Moving all broadcast channels to two-thirds of the spectrum caused many broadcasters to use the same frequencies. In adjoining markets, when tropospheric ducting connects these markets, the two signals on the same frequency make reception difficult to impossible.

Tropospheric ducting is a well-known phenomenon where atmospheric conditions allow radio transmissions to travel much farther than normal. When signals were analog, this appeared as noise. Digital signals are much more susceptible to interference. If your over-the-air television program is pixelating, freezing up, or showing a blank screen, you may thank the Public Safety and Spectrum Act of 2012. Tropospheric ducting is most prominent during the spring through fall. Contact your federal legislators to resolve this man-made issue.

Keith Wetterquist

McHenry