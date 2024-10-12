Woodstock North, CL Central go 2-0 on 1st day at Huntley Invite: Friday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Girls volleyball

Huntley Invite: At Huntley, Woodstock North and Crystal Lake Central both finished 2-0 on the first day of the tournament. Host Huntley went 1-1.

Woodstock North (15-18) topped Lanark 25-23, 25-20 and McHenry 25-17, 25-21. Central (18-6) beat Yorkville Christian 25-10, 25-17 and Mundelein 25-20, 25-17. Huntley (17-7) beat Sycamore 25-13, 25-14 and lost to Glenbrook South 25-19, 19-25, 15-10.

North’s Devynn Schulze had 12 kills against Lanark, Gabby Schefke had 18 assists and two aces, and Jenna Johnson added five kills and six digs. Against McHenry, Schulze had 10 kills, Schefke had 15 assists and six digs and Johnson had four kills, three aces and nine digs. Maddie Sofie had nine digs and two aces.

For Central, Mykaela Wallen had seven kills and four aces against Yorkville Christian, Siena Smiejek had four kills and five kills, and Alexis Hadeler had 10 digs. Against Mundelein, Wallen had 22 digs and five kills, Hadeler had nine kills, Tessa Popp had three aces and Izzy Lampier and Becca Kuehn combined for 21 assists.

In the two matches for Huntley, Georgia Watson (two aces) and Sienna Robertson (nine digs) had 14 kills apiece. Alex Goritz had 13 digs and five aces, Emily Ernst and Rachael Hein had 19 assists and eight digs eacg, and Diellza Sejdini had nine kills. Sophia Tocmo added a four aces.