Northwestern ER nurses in McHenry and Woodstock earn award for ‘exceptional’ work

Emergency department nurses at the Northwestern Medicine hospitals in McHenry and Woodstock were surprised with baskets of goodies Wednesday morning. The gifts given by the Emergency Nurses Association were a celebration for the departments winning this year’s Lantern Award.

The ENA Lantern Awards recognize emergency departments across the county for “exceptional practice and innovative performance in the core areas of leadership, practice, education, advocacy and research,” according to an ENA news release. This is the second win for McHenry and the first time for Woodstock’s emergency department to win the award.

Kelly Monestero, Northwestern’s director of emergency services for McHenry and Woodstock hospitals, said the departments’ patient experience scores and positive waiting experiences in the ERs are what made them stand out for the award.

Their dedicated team is what she is most proud of, especially after hospitals got hit hard with turnover during the COVID-19 pandemic. Monestero, who has been working at McHenry for almost 30 years and three years at Woodstock, credits the veteran nurses mentoring new nurses for their tight-knit and reliable team.

“It’s just awesome to work here,” she said. “I’m supporting them, and, in turn, they are supporting me.”

The Schaumburg-based ENA started the Lantern Awards in 2011. This year’s recipients are the largest class of ENA Lantern Award recipients is the largest yet, with a total of 94 emergency departments around the country receiving the honor, according to an ENA news release.

As part of the application, emergency departments share stories highlighting their commitment to care and the initiatives to improve nursing staff’s well-being. The McHenry Northwestern team currently is researching nurse burnout and how to prevent it, Monestero said.

“Calling and notifying these emergency departments that they are Lantern recipients has been a highlight of my year,” ENA President Chris Dellinger said in the release. “These departments put so much time and energy into not only the application but work that goes into creating the best patient care and healthy work environments. It was thrilling to see the excitement on their faces when I gave them the news.”

This week is Emergency Nurses Week and the ENA celebrates by providing nurses with special giveaways and discounts, ENA Digital Marketing Manager Tim Mucha said. The association also has a foundation that supports nurses by helping fund their education and research.

“It’s our way to raise awareness and appreciate the work they do year round,” he said. “We want everybody celebrating.”

Other Illinois winners of the ENA Lantern Award include the Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital Emergency Department in Geneva, Advocate Children’s Hospital Pediatric Emergency Department in Oak Lawn, Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital Emergency Department in Downers Grove, Advocate Lutheran General Adult Emergency Department in Park Ridge and Ascension Alexian Brothers Emergency Department in Elk Grove Village.