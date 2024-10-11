Letter: Biden-Harris weak leadership emboldens our adversaries

It seems like every time I watch the news, I see Zelenskyy begging the U.S. for more help. The requests keep getting bigger. People say if Putin succeeds in Ukraine he won’t stop there. He knows better. He respects the NATO. His initial demand was Ukraine not be allowed to join the NATO. Until I watched the debate, I wasn’t aware Kamala visited Ukraine days before Russia’s invasion. Obviously, there was no attempt by the Biden administration to reach out to Russia beforehand. Looking back, you wonder whether the Obama-Biden administration’s lack of a response when Putin annexed Crimea in 2014 set the stage for Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Nothing like this happened during the Trump administration.

In Afghanistan, Trump had a strategic plan for withdrawal of our military. Under Biden, what happened was just the opposite. He abandoned more than $7.1 billion worth of military equipment. He basically gave it to the Taliban, one of the world’s largest terrorist organizations. Worse yet was the loss of 13 American servicemen. Don’t forget.

Kamala brags she was the last one in the room when Biden made the decision to withdraw. During the debate, President Trump asked Kamala if she felt any sense of responsibility for the Biden administration’s disastrous Afghan withdrawal. Like many other questions, she ignored the question and didn’t answer.

Our country’s adversaries have become emboldened because of the weak leadership of the Biden-Harris administration. This is why we desperately need new leadership in Washington, D.C.

Roger Freund

McHenry