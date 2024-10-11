Fast-moving brush fire destroys 7.5 acres of Woodstock-area cornfields

More than 7 acres of cornfield burned Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, near Woodstock. (Janelle Walker)

Strong westerly winds combined with dry vegetation are blamed in a fast-moving brush fire Friday afternoon that ripped through a cornfield west of Woodstock.

Firefighters from the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District were called about 12:45 p.m. to the 2200 block of Stieg Road for the report of a brush fire. Firefighters arrived seven minutes after the first call, said Alex Vucha, department communications specialist.

About 7.5 acres of cornfield burned Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, near Woodstock. (Janelle Walker)

Because of the fire threatening nearby buildings and with no nearby fire hydrants in the rural area, the incident was upgraded to call in help from several neighboring departments that brought water supply units, off-road firefighting apparatuses and additional manpower, Vucha said.

The fire, which burned about 7½ acres of cornfield, was brought under control about 2 p.m. Firefighters remained at the scene to put out hot spots.

No injuries were reported, Vucha said. The fire’s cause is being investigated by the Woodstock fire district.