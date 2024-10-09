McHenry County Coroner ID’s man found dead by Metra tracks in Cary

A Chicago-bound metra train pulls into the new Cary Metra station after the dedication ceremony on Nov. 6. (Ryan Rayburn)

The McHenry County Coroner’s Office identified a man who was found dead by Metra tracks Sunday in Cary.

The coroner’s office said in a Wednesday news release that Jared Jacobs, 30, of Algonquin, was found between the north and southbound rail tracks at the Algonquin Road and Northwest Highway intersection in Cary.

The Cary Police Department responded to a call at 7:45 p.m. Sunday to the intersection. A Metra employee on a train found the body and called it in, a Metra spokesperson said. Cary Police Deputy Chief of Support Services Scott Naydenoff said Tuesday police found a man with “injuries consistent with being struck by a train.”

A Tuesday autopsy’s preliminary findings showed Jacobs suffered “blunt trauma to the head,” though a final determination is pending toxicology tests, according to the coroner’s office. The office is working with the McHenry County Sheriff’s office, Cary Fire Protection District and Metra to investigate.