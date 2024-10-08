Body found near Metra tracks in Cary Sunday night not yet publicly identified

FILE - A Metra employee found a body near the tracks in Cary Sunday. This 2021 photo shows the Cary Metra station. (Matthew Apgar - mapgar@shawmedia.com/Matthew Apgar)

The body of an adult male was found near the Metra train tracks Sunday night in Cary, officials report. An identification of the man has not yet been released by the coroner’s office.

The Cary Police Department responded to a call at 7:45 p.m. Sunday to the railroad tracks near Route 14 and Cary-Algonquin Road of a reported body lying near the tracks, Cary Police Deputy Chief of Support Services Scott Naydenoff said. A Metra employee on a train driving on the tracks found the body and called it in, Metra spokesperson Meg Reile said.

Police arrived to a deceased adult male with “injuries consistent with being struck by a train,” Naydenoff said. A final determination is pending as the Metra Police Department await autopsy results from the McHenry County Coroner’s Office, Reile said. The investigation is still ongoing by Metra police, Reile said.

Trains on the Union Pacific Northwest line was delayed by over two hours, Reile said.